Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee.

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 16

Region 1-6A

Dobyns-Bennett 59, Morristown West 14

Farragut 45, Bearden 17

Hardin Valley 14, Jefferson County 13

Region 1-5A

David Crockett 24, Tennessee High 22

Daniel Boone 59, Cocke County 0

Morristown East 49, Volunteer 43

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton 44, Greeneville 10

Grainger 44, Sullivan Central 12

Region 1-3A

Claiborne 37, Chuckey-Doak 6

North Greene at Johnson County (canceled, COVID)

Unicoi County 42, West Greene 21

Region 1-2A

Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8

South Greene 35, Hampton 31

Region 1-1A

Cloudland 52, Jellico 28

Unaka at Cosby (canceled, COVID)

Other

Cumberland Gap 42, Hancock County 6

Saturday, Oct. 17

Region 1-4A

Sullivan South at Sullivan East

Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.