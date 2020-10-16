Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee.
WEEK 9
Friday, Oct. 16
Region 1-6A
Dobyns-Bennett 59, Morristown West 14
Farragut 45, Bearden 17
Hardin Valley 14, Jefferson County 13
Region 1-5A
David Crockett 24, Tennessee High 22
Daniel Boone 59, Cocke County 0
Morristown East 49, Volunteer 43
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton 44, Greeneville 10
Grainger 44, Sullivan Central 12
Region 1-3A
Claiborne 37, Chuckey-Doak 6
North Greene at Johnson County (canceled, COVID)
Unicoi County 42, West Greene 21
Region 1-2A
Happy Valley 51, Sullivan North 8
South Greene 35, Hampton 31
Region 1-1A
Cloudland 52, Jellico 28
Unaka at Cosby (canceled, COVID)
Other
Cumberland Gap 42, Hancock County 6
Saturday, Oct. 17
Region 1-4A
Sullivan South at Sullivan East