Friday, Sept. 18
Region 1-6A
Dobyns-Bennett 46, Hardin Valley 7 (Final)
Farragut 45, Morristown West 14 (Final)
Science Hill 35, Jefferson County 12 (Final)
Region 1-5A
Volunteer 16, Cherokee 0 (Final)
David Crockett 49, Cocke County 12 (Final)
Tennessee High 45, Morristown East 20 (Final)
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton 63, Grainger 16 (Final)
Sullivan South 38, Sullivan Central 0 (Final)
Sullivan East 35, Union County 12 (Final)
Other
Greeneville 42, Austin-East 0 (Final)
Region 1-3A
Chuckey-Doak 68, North Greene 12 (Final)
Claiborne 48, Unicoi County 7 (Final)
Johnson County 34, West Greene 13 (Final)
Region 1-2A
Happy Valley 49, Cosby 0 (Final)
South Greene 45, Sullivan North 6 (Final)
Region 1-1A
Cloudland 49, Hancock County 0 (Final)
Unaka 24, Jellico 14 (Final)