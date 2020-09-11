Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 10

Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25

Friday, Sept. 11

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20

Claiborne 46, Unaka 6

Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock County 0

David Crockett 31, Knox Webb 7 📰

Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21 📰📷

Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke County 7

Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14

Grainger 24, Scott 0

Hampton 34, Cloudland 12

Knox Central 53, Hardin Valley 21

Knox West 42, Jefferson County 0

McCreary Central 32, Jellico 30

Midway 34, Cosby 8

Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0

Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28 (final, 2OTs) 📷

Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25 📰

South Greene 28, West Greene 21

Sullivan North at Chuckey-Doak, ccd.

Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8

Tennessee High at Knox Halls, ccd.

Unicoi County 31, Happy Valley 14

Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13 📰📷

