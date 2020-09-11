Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee.
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 10
Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25
Friday, Sept. 11
Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20
Claiborne 46, Unaka 6
Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock County 0
David Crockett 31, Knox Webb 7 📰
Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21 📰📷
Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke County 7
Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14
Grainger 24, Scott 0
Hampton 34, Cloudland 12
Knox Central 53, Hardin Valley 21
Knox West 42, Jefferson County 0
McCreary Central 32, Jellico 30
Midway 34, Cosby 8
Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0
Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28 (final, 2OTs) 📷
Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25 📰
South Greene 28, West Greene 21
Sullivan North at Chuckey-Doak, ccd.
Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8
Tennessee High at Knox Halls, ccd.
Unicoi County 31, Happy Valley 14
Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13 📰📷