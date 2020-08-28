Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28.
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 27
Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8 📰
Friday, Aug. 28
Claiborne 41, Union County 6
Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12
Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8
Cosby 26, North Greene 12
Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34 📰
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, ppd.
Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 7 📰
Hampton 32, Unicoi County 7 (final, called due to lightning)
Hancock County at North Greene, canceled
Oakdale 18, Jellico 8
Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12
Rhea County 49, Jeff County 24
Science Hill 35, David Crockett 14 📰
South Greene 42, Lakeway Christian 6
Sullivan Central 28, Volunteer 6 📰 📸
Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0 📰
Saturday, Aug. 29
Cloudland at Happy Valley
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m. 📰
Knox Farragut at Knox West