Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 27, and Friday, Aug. 28.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 27

Johnson County 31, Sullivan North 8 📰

Friday, Aug. 28

Claiborne 41, Union County 6

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Cocke County 41, Northview Academy 8

Cosby 26, North Greene 12

Daniel Boone 35, Greeneville 34 📰

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, ppd.

Elizabethton 58, Sullivan East 7 📰

Hampton 32, Unicoi County 7 (final, called due to lightning)

Hancock County at North Greene, canceled

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Rhea County 49, Jeff County 24

Science Hill 35, David Crockett 14 📰

South Greene 42, Lakeway Christian 6

Sullivan Central 28, Volunteer 6 📰 📸

Sullivan South 35, Cherokee 0 📰

Saturday, Aug. 29

Cloudland at Happy Valley

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m. 📰

Knox Farragut at Knox West

