Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton 42, Sullivan South 14

Friday, Oct. 23

Region 1-6A

Science Hill 31, Dobyns-Bennett 21

Farragut 42, Hardin Valley 7

Bearden 49, Morristown West 20

Region 1-5A

David Crockett 20, Daniel Boone 14

Tennessee High at Cherokee (canceled, COVID)

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

Region 1-4A

Greeneville 49, Grainger 14

Sullivan Central 76, Union County 6

Region 1-3A

Chuckey-Doak 43, Unicoi 21

Non-region games

Sullivan East 46, Sullivan North 0

Hampton 49, Volunteer 7

Johnson County 35, Cloudland 8

West Greene 38, Hancock County 0

Jellico 52, Cosby 6

