Here are the Sports Live Friday Night Finals from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton 42, Sullivan South 14
Friday, Oct. 23
Region 1-6A
Science Hill 31, Dobyns-Bennett 21
Farragut 42, Hardin Valley 7
Bearden 49, Morristown West 20
Region 1-5A
David Crockett 20, Daniel Boone 14
Tennessee High at Cherokee (canceled, COVID)
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
Region 1-4A
Greeneville 49, Grainger 14
Sullivan Central 76, Union County 6
Region 1-3A
Chuckey-Doak 43, Unicoi 21
Non-region games
Sullivan East 46, Sullivan North 0
Hampton 49, Volunteer 7
Johnson County 35, Cloudland 8
West Greene 38, Hancock County 0
Jellico 52, Cosby 6