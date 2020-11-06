Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from the opening round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs:
Class 6A
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Cleveland 35
McMinn County 28, Bearden 7
Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14
Maryville def. Science Hill, forfeit
Oakland 42, Rossview 0 (4Q)
Mt. Juliet 10, Warren County 0 (3Q)
Riverdale 27, Wilson Central 0 (3Q)
Hendersonville 23, Blackman 14 (4Q)
Franklin 42, Smyrna 13 (3Q)
Ravenwood def. Stewarts Creek, forfeit
Independence 42, LaVergne 7 (4Q)
Brentwood 42, Cane Ridge 13 (3Q)
Bartlett (6-1) BYE
Houston (5-5) BYE
Collierville (4-3) BYE
Arlington (5-4) BYE
Class 5A
Crockett 63, Sevier County 35
South Doyle 48, Daniel Boone 19
Knox Halls 22, Tennessee High 15
Knox Central 48, Morristown East 7
Knox West 65, Lenoir City 20
Walker Valley 21, Powell 16
Oak Ridge 30, Soddy-Daisy 7
Rhea County 14, Knoxville Fulton 0
Summit 42, Hillwood 6 (4Q)
Gallatin 7, Columbia 7 (4Q)
Hillsboro 43, Page 7 (4Q)
Beech 42, Lincoln County 8 (4Q)
Henry County (8-2) BYE
Dyer County (7-2) at Brighton (5-5)
Clarksville Northeast (6-2) BYE
Clarksville 16, Munford 8 (half)
Class 4A
Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34
East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20
Greeneville def. Howard, forfeit
Anderson County 49, Grainger 8
DeKalb County 21, Spring Hill 9 (half)
Nolensville 38, Livingston Academy 7 (4Q)
Marshall County 24, Macon County 12 (4Q)
Tullahoma 49, Stone Memorial 8
Springfield 35, Jackson South Side 7 (4Q)
Hardin County 45, White House Heritage 0
Creek Wood 35, Jackson North Side 7 (4Q)
Lexington 34, White House 7
Haywood (7-3) BYE
Dyersburg 50, Millington 20 (3Q)
Ripley (6-4) BYE
Crockett County (4-4) at Fayette Ware (7-2)
Class 3A
Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 14
Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi County 0
Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42
Alcoa 49, Johnson County 0
Red Bank 50, Grundy County 6
Brainerd 6, Smith County 6 (headed to OT)
Loudon 42, York Institute 7
Upperman 35, Signal Mountain 28 (4Q)
Camden (2-8) at Pearl Cohn (6-0)
East Nashville 26, Fairview 7 (4Q)
Giles County 28, Harpeth 0 (2Q)
Stratford 26, Stewart County 18 (4Q)
Milan (9-1) BYE
Covington (8-2) BYE
South Gibson (7-2) BYE
Westview (6-4) BYE
Class 2A
South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0
Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 7
Hampton 28, Oneida 14
Meigs County def. Cosby, forfeit
Bledsoe County 48, Cascade 21
Trousdale County 38, Tyner 0
Marion County 35, Westmoreland 17
Watertown 63, Tellico Plains 14
Scotts Hill (4-6) at Lewis County (10-0)
Riverside 26, Eagleville 8
Forrest 28, East Hickman 7
Waverly 43, Loretto 7
Peabody (10-0) BYE
Union City (6-4) BYE
McKenzie (7-3) BYE
Adamsville (6-4) BYE
Class 1A
Cloudland 38, Midway 33
Oliver Springs 60, Jellico 22
Greenback 63, Unaka 16
Coalfield 48, Hancock County 6
South Pittsburg 52, Jo Byrns 0
Monterey 61, Sale Creek 22 (4Q)
Clay County 21, Copper Basin 0
Gordonsville 49, Whitwell 0
Fayetteville 37, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Huntland 28, Collinwood 12
Moore County 49, Wayne County 14
Huntingdon 48, Cornersville 8
Greenfield (8-1) BYE
West Carroll (6-3) BYE
Lake County (5-1) BYE
Dresden (4-4) BYE