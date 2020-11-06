Sports Live Red Zone

 MetroCreative Connection

Here are your Sports Live Friday Night Finals from the opening round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs:

Class 6A

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Cleveland 35

McMinn County 28, Bearden 7

Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14

Maryville def. Science Hill, forfeit

Oakland 42, Rossview 0 (4Q)

Mt. Juliet 10, Warren County 0 (3Q)

Riverdale 27, Wilson Central 0 (3Q)

Hendersonville 23, Blackman 14 (4Q)

Franklin 42, Smyrna 13 (3Q)

Ravenwood def. Stewarts Creek, forfeit

Independence 42, LaVergne 7 (4Q)

Brentwood 42, Cane Ridge 13 (3Q)

Bartlett (6-1) BYE

Houston (5-5) BYE

Collierville (4-3) BYE

Arlington (5-4) BYE

Class 5A

Crockett 63, Sevier County 35

South Doyle 48, Daniel Boone 19

Knox Halls 22, Tennessee High 15

Knox Central 48, Morristown East 7

Knox West 65, Lenoir City 20

Walker Valley 21, Powell 16

Oak Ridge 30, Soddy-Daisy 7

Rhea County 14, Knoxville Fulton 0

Summit 42, Hillwood 6 (4Q)

Gallatin 7, Columbia 7 (4Q)

Hillsboro 43, Page 7 (4Q)

Beech 42, Lincoln County 8 (4Q)

Henry County (8-2) BYE

Dyer County (7-2) at Brighton (5-5)

Clarksville Northeast (6-2) BYE

Clarksville 16, Munford 8 (half)

Class 4A

Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34

East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20

Greeneville def. Howard, forfeit

Anderson County 49, Grainger 8

DeKalb County 21, Spring Hill 9 (half)

Nolensville 38, Livingston Academy 7 (4Q)

Marshall County 24, Macon County 12 (4Q)

Tullahoma 49, Stone Memorial 8

Springfield 35, Jackson South Side 7 (4Q)

Hardin County 45, White House Heritage 0

Creek Wood 35, Jackson North Side 7 (4Q)

Lexington 34, White House 7

Haywood (7-3) BYE

Dyersburg 50, Millington 20 (3Q)

Ripley (6-4) BYE

Crockett County (4-4) at Fayette Ware (7-2)

Class 3A

Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 14

Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi County 0

Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42

Alcoa 49, Johnson County 0

Red Bank 50, Grundy County 6

Brainerd 6, Smith County 6 (headed to OT)

Loudon 42, York Institute 7

Upperman 35, Signal Mountain 28 (4Q)

Camden (2-8) at Pearl Cohn (6-0)

East Nashville 26, Fairview 7 (4Q)

Giles County 28, Harpeth 0 (2Q)

Stratford 26, Stewart County 18 (4Q)

Milan (9-1) BYE

Covington (8-2) BYE

South Gibson (7-2) BYE

Westview (6-4) BYE

Class 2A

South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0

Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 7

Hampton 28, Oneida 14

Meigs County def. Cosby, forfeit

Bledsoe County 48, Cascade 21

Trousdale County 38, Tyner 0

Marion County 35, Westmoreland 17

Watertown 63, Tellico Plains 14

Scotts Hill (4-6) at Lewis County (10-0)

Riverside 26, Eagleville 8

Forrest 28, East Hickman 7

Waverly 43, Loretto 7

Peabody (10-0) BYE

Union City (6-4) BYE

McKenzie (7-3) BYE

Adamsville (6-4) BYE

Class 1A

Cloudland 38, Midway 33

Oliver Springs 60, Jellico 22

Greenback 63, Unaka 16

Coalfield 48, Hancock County 6

South Pittsburg 52, Jo Byrns 0

Monterey 61, Sale Creek 22 (4Q) 

Clay County 21, Copper Basin 0

Gordonsville 49, Whitwell 0

Fayetteville 37, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Huntland 28, Collinwood 12

Moore County 49, Wayne County 14

Huntingdon 48, Cornersville 8

Greenfield (8-1) BYE

West Carroll (6-3) BYE

Lake County (5-1) BYE

Dresden (4-4) BYE

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

