High school football logo 2020-08-21
Metro Creative

Here are your Sports Live Friday Night finals from the second round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs:

Class 6A

McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett, canceled (outcome TBD)*

Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6

Oakland 49, Mt. Juliet 17

Riverdale 27, Hendersonville 14

Franklin 31, Ravenwood 28

Independence 28, Brentwood 23 (4Q)

Houston (5-5) at Bartlett (6-1)

Collierville 30, Arlington 20

* Note: The outcome of the 6A playoff game between McMinn County and Dobyns-Bennett will be decided by the TSSAA, following an unforeseen COVID-19 situation just before kickoff.

Class 5A

South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20

Knox Central 28, Knox Halls 14

Knox West 32, Walker Valley 3

Oak Ridge 23, Rhea County 0

Summit 28, Columbia 14

Beech 36, Hillsboro 0 

Henry County 51, Brighton 16

Clarksville Northeast 17, Clarksville 15

Class 4A

Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7

Greeneville 28, Anderson County 24

Nolensville 24, DeKalb County 17

Tullahoma 35, Marshall County 7

Hardin County 24, Springfield 21

Lexington 28, Creek Wood 20

Haywood 42, Dyersburg 14

Ripley 36, Crockett County 21

Class 3A

Gatlinburg-Pittman 14, Pigeon Forge 7

Alcoa 56, Kingston 0

Red Bank 31, Brainerd 12

Loudon 41, Upperman 16

Pearl-Cohn 41, East Nashville 0

Stewart County 35, Giles County 28 (4Q)

Milan 1, Covington 0 (COVID)

South Gibson 21, Westview 17

Class 2A

South Greene 35, Rockwood 3

Meigs County 49, Hampton 34

Trousdale County 14, Bledsoe County 7

Watertown 44, Marion County 21

Riverside 12, Lewis County 0

Waverly 34, Forrest 14 

Peabody 35, Union City 0

McKenzie 31, Adamsville 0

Class 1A

Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20

Coalfield 26, Greenback 21

South Pittsburg 43, Monterey 14

Gordonsville 21, Clay County 14

Fayetteville 27, Huntland 10

Moore County 42, Huntingdon 22

West Carroll 14, Greenfield 12

Lake County 26, Dresden 14

 

Tags

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you