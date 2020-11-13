Here are your Sports Live Friday Night finals from the second round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs:
Class 6A
McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett, canceled (outcome TBD)*
Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6
Oakland 49, Mt. Juliet 17
Riverdale 27, Hendersonville 14
Franklin 31, Ravenwood 28
Independence 28, Brentwood 23 (4Q)
Houston (5-5) at Bartlett (6-1)
Collierville 30, Arlington 20
* Note: The outcome of the 6A playoff game between McMinn County and Dobyns-Bennett will be decided by the TSSAA, following an unforeseen COVID-19 situation just before kickoff.
Class 5A
South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20
Knox Central 28, Knox Halls 14
Knox West 32, Walker Valley 3
Oak Ridge 23, Rhea County 0
Summit 28, Columbia 14
Beech 36, Hillsboro 0
Henry County 51, Brighton 16
Clarksville Northeast 17, Clarksville 15
Class 4A
Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7
Greeneville 28, Anderson County 24
Nolensville 24, DeKalb County 17
Tullahoma 35, Marshall County 7
Hardin County 24, Springfield 21
Lexington 28, Creek Wood 20
Haywood 42, Dyersburg 14
Ripley 36, Crockett County 21
Class 3A
Gatlinburg-Pittman 14, Pigeon Forge 7
Alcoa 56, Kingston 0
Red Bank 31, Brainerd 12
Loudon 41, Upperman 16
Pearl-Cohn 41, East Nashville 0
Stewart County 35, Giles County 28 (4Q)
Milan 1, Covington 0 (COVID)
South Gibson 21, Westview 17
Class 2A
South Greene 35, Rockwood 3
Meigs County 49, Hampton 34
Trousdale County 14, Bledsoe County 7
Watertown 44, Marion County 21
Riverside 12, Lewis County 0
Waverly 34, Forrest 14
Peabody 35, Union City 0
McKenzie 31, Adamsville 0
Class 1A
Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20
Coalfield 26, Greenback 21
South Pittsburg 43, Monterey 14
Gordonsville 21, Clay County 14
Fayetteville 27, Huntland 10
Moore County 42, Huntingdon 22
West Carroll 14, Greenfield 12
Lake County 26, Dresden 14