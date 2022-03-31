KINGSPORT — Volunteer freshman Addyson Fisher was dominant on the mound Thursday.
Still, the Lady Falcons had to stave off a final-inning rally by Gate City to take a 7-4 softball win in the Eastman Invitational at Brickyard Park.
Fisher struck out 14 over six innings, including 11 in the first five, during which she allowed only one hit with no walks.
BIG INNING
Gate City (4-3) finally found an answer for Fisher in the final inning, but it was not enough.
The Lady Blue Devils rallied with one out to produce four runs on four hits before Fisher finished the game by striking out the last two batters she faced.
“I knew they were going to have an inning sooner or later because they’re a good-hitting team,” Volunteer coach Jackie Stricler said. “We left the door open a couple of times and they took advantage. That’s what a good team is going to do.
“I was impressed with them. Addison threw real well. I told her when a team gets hot like that, they’re going to hit it. But she kept her composure for a freshman and did a really good job of getting the last two outs.”
EARLY LEAD
Volunteer’s big inning came in the top of the first inning when the Lady Falcons (6-5) scored five runs five ways.
The Lady Falcons scored on a fielder’s choice, an error, a hit, a passed ball and a wild pitch to take a 5-0 lead.
All five runs were unearned, which bothered Gate City coach Cara Noe.
“We spotted them a handful of runs there,” Noe said. “We earned all of ours that happened.
“I feel like if we had more time it could have been a different ball game, but we came here to see good pitching and we saw good pitching in Volunteer’s pitcher. Hopefully that can pay off in the long run and make us better."
Noe said she was pleased with her team’s fight at the plate.
“I’m proud that we just didn’t stop and give up and that we were able to make some adjustments in the batters’ box,” the coach said. “Our defense has got to do a better job of backing up our pitchers.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Volunteer’s Zetta Smith finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a sacrifice bunt and an RBI, while Kendra Huff was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Audrey Evans finished 2-for-4.
Veda Barton had an RBI double for the Lady Falcons.
Gate City’s Abby Davidson, Savannah Monroe, Makayla Bays all had RBI singles.