Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks during an introductory news conference at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Jan. 27. Heupel replaced Jeremy Pruitt, who along with nine others was fired for cause on Jan. 18 after an internal investigation found what university officials have called ‘serious violations of NCAA rules.’ UT has been conducting an internal investigation since receiving a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, into allegations of recruiting violations.