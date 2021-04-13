KNOXVILLE — Tennessee football fans will get their first good look at Josh Heupel's team when the Orange & White Game kicks off at 4 p.m. on April 24.
Admission is free and tickets are not required. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
The main bowl of Neyland Stadium will have general admission seating in every other row. Face coverings will be required at entry and during movement through the stadium.
Game day policies will be in effect, including the clear bag policy.
Free parking areas will open at 10 a.m., and a family-friendly tailgate at Vol Village will open at 12:30 p.m. in Lot 9.
The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network+ and the Vol Radio Network.
Though tickets aren't required, fans can RSVP to receive Orange & White Game information and updates as well as a chance to enter to win two season tickets at UTSports.com/OW.
Heupel was hired on Jan. 27 to replace Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt, two assistants and seven others were fired on Jan. 18 following an internal investigation into recruiting issues that is still ongoing.
Tennessee will open the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home against Bowling Green on Sept. 4.