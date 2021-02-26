BLUFF CITY — Cumberland Gap was on the verge of a big upset for three quarters Friday, but Sullivan East coach Allan Aubrey knew his Lady Patriots had another run in them.
That run spanned the game's final 7:37 and led to a 65-46 win for Sullivan East in the Region 1-AA girls basketball quarterfinals at the Dyer Dome.
The win — just the Lady Patriots' third in the regionals since they moved to AA for the 2009-10 season — sent East (25-4) on to a Region 1-AA semifinal matchup with South Greene on Monday back in the Dome.
BEST FOR LAST
Cumberland Gap (9-9) entered the game as a big underdog, but for three quarters the Lady Panthers played the home team close.
East took a 32-22 lead at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter, but a 12-2 run from Cumberland Gap tied the game at 34 with 3:48 left in the period.
The Lady Panthers moved out front 42-39 heading into the fourth and led 44-39 on a basket Jaden Brock with 7:44 remaining.
The rest of the game belonged to East.
The Lady Patriots closed on a 26-2 run to ice the win.
“That’s kind of what we thought would happen if we could get it going fast,” Aubrey said. “I was nervous from the start of the game, but I did think we had a run left in us.”
SHUTTING IT DOWN
East used a full-court press to shut down Cumberland Gap's offense, and that defense led to key transition baskets for the Lady Patriots.
“We just started getting out of our heads and played our game,” East junior guard Riley Nelson said. “We were in our heads early in the game and that hurt us.
“We just had to get them going up and down the court fast and play our type of game.”
CAREER NIGHT
East couldn't find a scoring rhythm through the first three quarters, but Jenna Hare was able to play through the difficulties and finished with the night with a career-high 31 points.
The Lady Patriots also got 13 points from Emma Aubrey, and Hannah Hodge had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Abigail Garner led Cumberland Gap in scoring with 17 points, Presley Cole added 10 and Nevada Kerns pulled down seven rebounds.