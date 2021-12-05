JOHNSON CITY — It’s time to look ahead to a daunting task coming up for the East Tennessee State football team. But after what transpired Saturday at Greene Stadium, one more look back is warranted.
The Bucs came from behind for an unlikely 32-31 victory against Kennesaw State in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The win set up a quarterfinal matchup against North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota. The noon game will be shown on ESPN.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders and his players appeared calm when they met with the media following Saturday’s rousing victory. It was almost as if they had it planned all along.
The Bucs had just made school history with their 11th win and it was one of the more memorable ones, one that will go down in ETSU lore. The fans who left Greene Stadium after Kennesaw State took a 31-17 lead will remember being there, even if they missed the best parts.
When ETSU took over on Kennesaw State’s 12-yard line, ESPN listed the Owls as having a 99.4% probability of winning. A tweet went out congratulating Kennesaw State on making the quarterfinals.
When the Bucs scored with 1:28 left to cut the deficit to seven points, it seemed to be more of a consolation score than anything else. ETSU had recovered only one onside kick since reinstituting football and the chances were slim.
Of course we now know they recovered, scored another touchdown and converted an all-or-nothing 2-point conversion.
The Bucs didn’t panic when crunch time came. They had been in this position before, coming from behind in the fourth quarter in wins over Samford, Wofford, Furman and Mercer.
“You just keep playing,” said Sanders, who made the 2-point decision before the touchdown was even scored. “You’ve got to win the next play. You never give up. You never know what play in a game is going to make a difference.”
Sanders makes his team live by the saying, “So what? Now what?” They’re never very impressed by themselves and they never get too down when they’re behind.
“You can’t control what just happened,” Sanders said. “The only thing you can control is what is about to happen, what you’re about to do.
“We’ll take it. Whatever’s next comes next, but I’m enjoying the heck out of this one for the next 24 hours anyway.”
What’s next is North Dakota State, which has won eight FCS national championships since 2011.
“We’re going to enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” ETSU linebacker Jared Folks said. “It’s just another week. Sure, they’re a great team, but we’ve got great teams in the SoCon and Kennesaw is great. But just get back to work tomorrow.
“It’s a great feeling to be one of the last eight teams in the country.”
Nate Adkins, who caught the winning 2-point conversion pass, said the players are living the dream, still playing football after competing in their first game of 2021 in February during the COVID-19 spring season.
“It’s another opportunity to play football,” Adkins said. “You want to play as many games as you can. We played six games in the spring and we’ve played 12 now and we get to play 13. We’re almost at 20 games in a year. As a football player, that’s what you want.”