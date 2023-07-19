Hosting this year’s Appalachian League All-Star Game, the Kingsport Axmen will have four players in uniform for the West Division team.
A pair of infielders, Michael Mancini and Deniel Ortiz, are set to join pitchers Hollis Fanning and Ricky Reeth in representing the Axmen.
The All-Star game at Hunter Wright Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25. Action, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will be streamed live on MLB.com and MLB.tv.
Heading into Wednesday’s action, Mancini was good for a .743 OPS through 33 games, during which he’s tallied more walks than strikeouts while succeeding in 17 of his 19 stolen-base attempts.
Ortiz paces the league in home runs (9), slugging (.625) and OPS (1.094). Ranking second in total bases (70), he’s batting .339 with a .469 on-base percentage in 35 contests.
Fanning, who stands 6-foot-8, recently committed to North Carolina State. He has produced a 2.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in four starts, totaling 21 strikeouts against three walks over 17 innings.
Reeth (1-2, with a save) is second in the league in appearances (12) this season, having worked 24.2 frames. In addition to registering a 2.55 ERA, he is ninth in WHIP (1.09) and 11th in strikeouts (30).
Mike Guinn, who led the Axmen to last year’s Appalachian League championship, will manage the West club. His staff consists of pitching coach Josh Warner, hitting coach Aaron Guinn, fourth coach Ty’Relle Harris, athletic trainer Ciara Celestino and data coordinator Tyler DeJong.