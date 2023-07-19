Axmen logo

Hosting this year’s Appalachian League All-Star Game, the Kingsport Axmen will have four players in uniform for the West Division team.

A pair of infielders, Michael Mancini and Deniel Ortiz, are set to join pitchers Hollis Fanning and Ricky Reeth in representing the Axmen.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you