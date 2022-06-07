WISE — Rileigh Dalton gave Fort Chiswell the lead, and her team made it stand up in Tuesday's VHSL Class 1 softball quarterfinal game against Eastside.
Dalton came through with a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, sending the Lady Pioneers to a 7-4 win over the Lady Spartans at Virginia-Wise’s Cavalier Field.
Dalton’s game-winner came after Madison Akers belted a solo home run, her first of the season, to tie the game at 2 in the fifth inning.
“When we came off the field, we told the girls it was their time to shine,” Fort Chiswell co-head coach Jerry McGlothlin said. “That with the seniors and juniors who’ve been leading us all season they needed to come out and earn it and that’s what they did.”
QUITE THE BATTLE
The Lady Pioneers took the first lead of the game, going up 1-0 in the top of the third. Eastside came back in the bottom half of the inning to tie it.
Then in the fourth inning, Eastside’s Taylor Perry was hit by a pitch, stole second and later scored on an Emmaleigh Banks single to give the Lady Spartans (19-6) a 2-1 lead.
The advantage was short-lived, however.
Akers delivered her solo blast in the fifth for the equalizer, and Fort Chiswell went on to clinch the victory with a three-run seventh.
Dalton finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Akers and Ty Wolfe each had two hits for the Lady Pioneers. Wolfe drove in two runs and Akers one.
Banks and Braelyn Hall recorded RBIs for Eastside.
SPARTANS SURPRISE
The loss concluded a surprising season for the Lady Spartans, who had to replace six starters from last year's Region 1D championship team.
Eastside opened with five straight losses before reeling off 19 wins leading up to Tuesday.
“I can’t say enough about this team,” coach Suzy Atwood said. “They’ve battled the entire year and they battled in the seventh inning tonight. It just didn’t happen.
“I’m really proud of them. We did good things today. We just couldn’t get the timely hit we needed.
“Fort Chiswell is a good team," Atwood added. "They got the hits when they needed them and we didn’t get them today. We just lost.”