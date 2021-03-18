Courtney Whitson is living her dream, and one of the best parts is quickly approaching.
The former Dobyns-Bennett two-time all state basketball standout — who is the all-time leading scorer, boys or girls, with 2,456 points and 1,463 rebounds — is now a sophomore forward at Middle Tennessee State.
Whitson — along with redshirt-junior guard Anastasia Hayes — has been an integral part of the Blue Raiders’ run through the Conference USA tournament and subsequent clinching of an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.
“It was an amazing feeling to be able to be a part of a championship team,” Whitson said. “It did make it a little bit better that I had a good game in the championship.”
In the first round of the big dance, No. 14 seed MTSU will face in-state rival and No. 3 seed Tennessee on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ABC.
THREE GAMES IN THREE DAYS
The road to the C-USA title game was not an easy one for MTSU.
The first two games of the season against Louisville and Vanderbilt were canceled. The Lady Blue Raiders lost their first three games but proceeded to win 12 of the next 14.
“It really was a different season, but we were very thankful and fortunate to play,” Whitson said.
In the tournament, MTSU was able to go to Frisco, Texas, and win three games in three days, culminating with a 68-65 win over Rice in the championship game.
Whitson poured in a career-high 22 points and tied the C-USA championship game record with six 3-pointers in 12 attempts.
She added five rebounds, and her sizzling shooting from beyond the arc helped get Middle Tennessee off to a strong start as they led 32-26 at intermission.
She earned all-tournament honors for her stellar performance.
“When Anastasia would drive, she’d kick it out and I’d be there,” Whitson said. “They told me to just be prepared, and I really embraced the moment.”
HAYES’ HOMECOMING
Hayes, who is from Murfreesboro and was a high school All-American at Riverdale, played her freshman year at Tennessee.
After the Holly Warlick era came to a close, Hayes transferred back home and has been one of the best players in the country since she stepped on the court at the Murphy Center.
Earlier this season, Hayes was leading the country in scoring with a 26.5 average along with 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
“I consider it an honor to be surrounded by that kind of greatness every single day,” Whitson said. “Off the court, she is one of the most unselfish people I know, and she’s an even better person than she is a player.”
Added Whitson, “Even though we normally play for one another, we’re probably going to play even harder for (Hayes) because it is her former school.”
Whitson serves as the effective second punch to the initial blow that Hayes deals almost every night.
Whitson averages 10.8 points and 7.8 boards per game.
'EVERY LITTLE GIRL’S DREAM'
“When our name came up on the screen and we were playing Tennessee, it was so exciting,” Whitson said. “It’s every little girl’s dream that grows up in Tennessee to either play for or play against the Lady Vols. We were so excited that we wanted to play them the next day.”
MTSU and Tennessee have met several times over the years, including once in the 1984 NCAA tournament, but have not played since 2013.
“For whatever reason, we haven’t played them in a while, and we used to play them a lot,” Whitson said. “It is kind of like the little sister versus big sister thing, but we don’t fear anybody.”
FAMILY MATTERS
Whitson is big on family, saying that the feeling of community and togetherness is one of the biggest reasons she chose MTSU.
This season, however, the feeling has been a bit different because of the pandemic.
“We have an amazing amount of support, and because of the pandemic, we’ve not had all that many people in our home games,” she said. “Normally, we play in front of a lot of people, and it’s just not the same this year.
“There is an incredible sense of family and community here, and that’s one of the main reasons I chose MTSU.”
There will be another Whitson donning the MTSU blue this fall as brother Zane will be suiting up for the football team. Zane was the quarterback for the D-B football team and finished with a record of 18-6 over the last two seasons, including three playoff wins.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for Zane, and I’m just going to try to keep him in line,” she said.