Former Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson announced Monday on Twitter that he’s entered the transfer portal.
"First off thank you to MTSU for the experience they gave me throughout this past semester and giving me a chance to play the sport I love," Whitson wrote. "With this being said I'm entering the transfer portal and my recruitment will be 100% open!!"
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Whitson signed with Middle Tennessee State in spring 2021 and redshirted this past season. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Whitson was 248-of-425 passing for 3,805 yards in his final two years with the Indians. He also had 144 carries for 627 yards and nine rushing scores.
Named the Times News Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-20, Whitson was a four-year letter-winner in football and basketball and a two-time Big East Conference player of the year in football.