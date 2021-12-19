Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is being considered for the East Tennessee State football coaching position, multiple sources have said.
Fisher has most recently been involved with the program at Tennessee State, where he serves as an adviser to Tigers head coach Eddie George. George was an all-pro running back for the Titans under Fisher.
ETSU is looking for a replacement for Randy Sanders, who retired after his fourth season at the school. The Bucs recently finished an 11-2 season, one in which they won the outright Southern Conference championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said the school would conduct an immediate national search. Sources said the search had taken a change of direction late last week.
All indications are that a coach will be announced before Christmas.
Fisher’s name had previously come up in connection with head coaching jobs at Tennessee (briefly) and Vanderbilt in the past.
Fisher was a head coach in the NFL for 22 seasons, leading the Titans to the Super Bowl after the 1999 season. They lost to the Rams 23-16 when Kevin Dyson was tackled at the 1-yard line on the game’s final play.
The 63-year-old Fisher also served as the Rams’ head coach from 2012-2016, their final four seasons in St. Louis. Fisher is scheduled to coach in the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl all-star game next month. He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame last year.
ETSU is interviewing several candidates, including defensive coordinator Billy Taylor, who has attempted to get his alma mater’s head coaching job twice previously. ETSU offensive coordinator Mike Rader, a former college head coach, is also reportedly being considered.