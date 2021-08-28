Imagine what it was like to be a high school football player in Kingsport in 1921.
And what would those student-athlete forerunners think if they were able to walk into J. Fred Johnson Stadium in 2021?
Until someone invents a time machine, arguably the best way to take that 100-year journey is through the pages of a history book. And what would be a better way to enjoy bits and pieces of the past than through the eyes, and words, of a history teacher?
David Hoover has written a book that was recently published by Word of Mouth Press. Titled “100 Years of Glory: 1921-2021, Dobyns-Bennett Football,” the book is 266 pages.
“When I retired four years ago, I was a little restless,” said Hoover, a former Indians baseball coach. “I felt I needed a challenge, and this was something I was interested in.”
Hoover had a nice foundation for a starting point. In the 1980s, he wrote a book called, “Dobyns-Bennett Football: The Sprankle Years, 1921-34.” He was able to bring four-decade-old interviews with now-deceased players into his new book.
One major challenge Hoover faced when compiling the new book was a self-imposed deadline.
“It took me almost three years to do this,” he said. “I told myself I wanted to make sure I was finished by the fall of 2021, so my title would be in line with 100 years of D-B football.”
Hoover conquered the challenge, overcoming the effects — personally and logistically — of the pandemic.
“COVID cost me a couple of weeks,” Hoover said. “I had it the first of October (in 2020). But FaceTime worked out well.”
BACKGROUND
Hoover grew up in Kingsport and was a standout shortstop for the Indians from 1967-69. He went on to play collegiately at Carson-Newman before returning to D-B as a history teacher and assistant baseball coach with John Whited.
When Whited left to coach collegiately, Hoover took over as D-B’s head coach for eight seasons. In 1985, he stepped down to spend more time with his baseball-playing sons at Colonial Heights Middle School.
“I had a chance to coach them and be with them,” he said.
Hoover stepped back into coaching at D-B in 1994. He coached the junior varsity for 12 years and was the varsity pitching coach for five seasons. But when his son, Rob, was hired as Daniel Boone’s coach, Hoover didn’t want to coach against him. He wound up helping Rob as an assistant for nine seasons.
These days his sons are together at West Ridge. Michael is the head coach and Rob, who is a pastor at Promise Ministries Church in Kingsport, serves as an assistant.
FOOTBALL CONNECTION
While Hoover’s background is steeped in baseball, he said he’s always had a fondness for football.
“I’ve always loved sports and I’ve always been a football fan,” he said. “There’s no doubt if I felt I had the physical skills, I would have played football. Same thing with basketball.”
Hoover said he followed D-B’s football program closely, and his interest grew through the years.
THE PROCESS
Hoover dug deep into the historical world of newspapers.com. He said he researched every Dobyns-Bennett football game, which took “about a year.”
“It was so interesting to see all of those things,” he said. “That gave me the foundation.”
But Hoover didn’t want a dry recap of years gone by. He wanted stories, anecdotes and fun stuff to put in his book.
“I conducted 110 interviews, from people in the late 1940s all the way to the present,” he said. “My strategy was getting one or two guys from each senior class. For most years, I was able to find those people.
“I would ask them what was a fun thing that happened when they played. I got all kinds of stories in the process of the interviews.”
Hoover said he also came up with 80 pictures, including all of the state championship teams.
“Then it was a matter of writing the book,” he said.
NO STONES UNTURNED
Hoover said he didn’t shortchange any of the teams.
“I discussed every year what was unique and important,” he said. “I tried to write it in a way to have things readers would be interested in, but making sure I covered everything. Former players might be interested in what was said about their team.
“What I hope is some people will see it’s not just another high school program in Tennessee. It is the second-winningest program in the state and 26th in the country.”
And the fans still come to the games, Hoover said.
“This is a subjective statement, and maybe a little bit of Kingsport prejudice, but I don’t think there’s any doubt we have the most fan support north of Knoxville,” Hoover said.
WHERE TO FIND IT
The book, which costs $24.99, can be ordered at wordofmouthpress.us or by contacting Hoover via email at [email protected].
“The book has a lot of different things,” Hoover said. “I have a short chapter on the Kingsport spirit, the townspeople, and how they have supported the program.
“There is an analysis comparing D-B teams of the past to the modern teams. D-B had a great tradition before the playoffs started in 1969, winning 76% of its games. But it might surprise people to see the winning percentage after the playoffs started.
“I got into reasons why D-B had so much success from 1921-68, some based on my own opinion but also based on facts,” he added. “I also talked about the playoff upsets: Bradley Central, Morristown West, William Blount and others. And I also have a chapter about Maryville. What’s different with Maryville and why has it had so much success?
“I have tried to cover many different things.”