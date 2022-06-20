Seamus Power’s solid showing in the U.S. Open moved him up to 36th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The former East Tennessee State star finished tied for 12th on Sunday after a third consecutive round of even-par 70 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. He finished 1 over par, seven strokes behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick and tied with defending champion Jon Rahm.
Before this year, Power had never played in a major, but now the 35-year-old has made the cut in his first three. He tied for 27th in the Masters and ninth in the PGA Championship.
Power, who earned $357,058 for his U.S. Open finish, moved up to 23rd in the FedEx Cup standings. That brought his season earnings to $3,006,906 and pushed him past $7 million for his career.
Up next is this week’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. The final major of the year is the British Open, set for July 14-17 on The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Power won’t be the only former ETSU golfer in the field at St. Andrews. Adrian Meronk, the 11th-ranked player on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), will also be playing. Meronk earned his spot with a recent third-place finish in the Dutch Open, which served as a qualifying event in the Open Qualifying Series.