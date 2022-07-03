Former East Tennessee State golfer Adrian Meronk became the first Polish golfer to win on the European tour Sunday when three clutch putts down the stretch gave him the championship at the Horizon Irish Open and the $1 million first prize.
Meronk made birdie putts of 25 and 18 feet on the 15th and 16th holes before draining another 25-footer, this time for eagle, at the 17th. That gave him a three-stroke lead heading into the final hole and a par gave him a 6-under-par 66 and the win.
“It’s such a relief, to be honest,” Meronk said. “I’ve been a couple of times close this year, so to close it off in Ireland, in the Irish Open, in such a special event on the schedule, it’s really special for me and I’m very excited.”
Meronk, who finished 20-under 268, was one shot behind Ryan Fox before his closing barrage. Fox finished alone in second at 17 under.
The tournament was played at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Ireland. The purse was dramatically increased this year.
Meronk had already qualified for the British Open with a third-place finish in the Dutch Open. He moved up to seventh in the DP World Tour rankings and will move into the top 100 in the world by Monday morning.
Next up for the 6-foot-6 Meronk is the Open at St. Andrews. He will become the first Pole to play in the oldest major.
“It’s been like this ever since I turned pro,” he said. “I never had anyone to look up to and I was the first one from Poland. To be honest, I quite like it. I set new goals every year to go a step forward, and it’s been working quite nicely so far. So I’m going to keep doing that. Really exciting for me to be the first one from Poland for sure.”
The 29-year-old Meronk won five college tournaments for ETSU.
Seamus Power, another former ETSU golfer who has been rocketing up the World Rankings list, finished tied for 30th at 7 under. Power posted three rounds of 68 but a final-round 77 killed his chances. He’ll also be in the field at St. Andrews in two weeks.