Terence Maxwell is getting to live his dream, albeit a little later in life than he likely envisioned.

The former Dobyns-Bennett and East Tennessee State sprinter is representing Team USA at the World Masters indoor track and field championships in Toruń, Poland. He’s already competed in the 200-meter dash and has a relay scheduled for Saturday.

Team USA jersey for Terence Maxwell

Former Dobyns-Bennett and ETSU sprinter Terence Maxwell is getting to live his dream of representing Team USA.

