Terence Maxwell is getting to live his dream, albeit a little later in life than he likely envisioned.
The former Dobyns-Bennett and East Tennessee State sprinter is representing Team USA at the World Masters indoor track and field championships in Toruń, Poland. He’s already competed in the 200-meter dash and has a relay scheduled for Saturday.
“I’ve always wanted to run for Team USA ever since I was in high school,” said the 35-year-old Maxwell. “My goal was always to make the Olympic trials, but it didn’t work out that way.”
To say it’s been a long and winding road to Poland would be an understatement. Maxwell gave up competing completely for five years after he moved to Northern California, and he'd pretty much moved on from the sport.
Maxwell couldn’t stay away, however, returning to competition in 2019 before the pandemic flipped the world upside down. After a year without meets in 2020, he got back into the swing of things and has been going strong since.
“The weather in Northern California has been crazy and we usually run outdoors all year round," Maxwell said. "It’s been raining, cold, windy and everything in between, which is very unusual. That’s been making it a lot harder.
“In masters track, we don’t get to train like the collegians or the professionals because we have to work, take care of the kids and have to deal with life in general.”
At the USATF national championships in Louisville in early March, Maxwell — running for the Contra Costa Cheetahs — turned in some solid 35-39 age group results, finishing third in the 400 (56.18), second in the long jump (16-3), eighth in the 60 (7.73) and sixth in the 200 (25.34).
“They recently just added the 25-29 age group as sub-masters to help attendance and boost the numbers for masters track and field,” he said. “When (Miami Dolphins wide receiver) Tyreek Hill ran the 60-meter dash at nationals, I saw that live. I actually warmed up with him at the national meet.”
The international meet isn’t determined as much through qualifying as on who has the resources to make the trip. Maxwell was fortunate enough to find enough sponsors to allow him to make the trek to Europe.
“It depends a little bit where you are in the world rankings, but if you’re a member of USATF, you can go ahead and put your name to come to the worlds,” he said. “From there, we get sponsorships or donations to help cover costs. They used to do qualifications, but they wanted to get numbers up, so they eliminated them.
“You’re held to a higher standard once you get here because these are the best in the world. There’s no room for errors over here. It’s so much different over here.”
Maxwell was a member of ETSU's Atlantic Sun Conference outdoor championship team, beating out Kennesaw State 198-180. The outdoor title completed a Buccaneers “triple crown:" winning the men’s cross country and indoor track titles in the same academic year.
Maxwell arrived at ETSU after playing football at Emory & Henry and transferring to Middle Tennessee State over his first two years.
The motivation to do well in just about anything he tries has always been there. Maxwell’s parents were athletes in high school and he’s always looked up to them to better himself.
“Both my parents ran track all the way up through high school,” he said. “I was always looking up to them and trying to do better than they did at a certain age. I always tried to compare times and that still carries me.”
motivation becomes tougher and tougher to find with each passing year for athletes, especially those who competed from the youth level all the way through college. Even though he was away for a time, Maxwell found his love for the sport again and wants to keep it going.
He’s a little slower and he can’t jump as far as he once could, but the spark has been lit again and he’s striving to go for as long as he can.
“The main thing with masters track is being healthy and just trying to get through the races,” Maxwell said. “I’m looking at the longevity of things. I want to run until I’m 80 or 90. I look at the veterans out here that are running and jumping and they’re almost 100. They’re fast for their age and it really is something inspiring.”