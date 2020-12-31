Austin Lewis is coming home to finish his college football career.
The former David Crockett standout and Liberty defensive lineman, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14, has committed to East Tennessee State.
Lewis has a son due in February and wanted to be home with his growing family. He will skip the Southern Conference's spring season and play in the fall. He said he plans to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility the NCAA granted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a good feeling, especially starting a young family, to have that support system around me,” Lewis said. “I hope to be a good asset to the (ETSU) program. Family is most important and it’s good coming home.”
Another selling point for ETSU was the communication with coach Randy Sanders and his assistants.
“I like how honest Coach Sanders was with me. I felt like he really cared about me,” Lewis said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity he’s given me to help contribute.”
Lewis played 35 games over a three-year career with Liberty, including all 11 this season — capped by the Flames' 37-34 win over then-undefeated Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.
During his first year at the Lynchburg, Virginia, university, he made the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.
He's grateful to former Liberty coach Turner Gill and Hugh Freeze, the Flames' current coach, as well as his former teammates for his time with the team.
“I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish at Liberty. A lot of that goes back to my teammates,” Lewis said. “I’ve been able to learn a lot from them over the last three seasons.”
Lewis will reunite with former Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins with the Bucs and suit up with other local players such has former Daniel Boone running back Charlie Cole.
“It’s going to be fun. I already have a good relationship with most of the coaches,” he said. “It was the perfect fit.”