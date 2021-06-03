Former Cavalier has big pro debut

Former Virginia-Wise outfielder Gabe Wurtz made an immediate impact in his professional baseball debut Wednesday.
Wurtz recently signed with the Tucson Saguaros of the Pecos League.
Wednesday, he went 4-for-5 at the plate with three home runs and a double in the Saguaros' 19-14 win.
Wurtz capped his collegiate career by being one of the better hitters in the SAC.
The Deatsville, Ala. Product led the league in on base percentage (.519) and slugging percentage (.811) in a senior season that saw him post a .344 batting average with 12 home runs and 29 RBIs.
His .519 on base percentage is tied for the third best single-season performance in UVA Wise history and his .811 slugging percentage is the second highest in program history. Both are the best for any Cavalier since the school joined NCAA Division II.