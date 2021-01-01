One of the most successful baseball coaches in Southwest Virginia high school baseball history lost his battle with COVID-19 on Friday.
Steve Banner, the former coach and principal at Castlewood as well as the director for alternative education for over 20 years for Russell County Public Schools, died at the age of 78.
Banner was a baseball legend in Southwest Virginia.
After his playing days at Lincoln Memorial, Banner returned to his home in Castlewood and began coaching the Blue Devils in 1963.
Banner’s 12 years at the program's helm produced one of the school's more successful eras. The Blue Devils went 126-18 — an 87.5% success rate — under Banner, who led them to nine district championships and four regional titles.
In 1971, the year the VHSL instituted statewide championships for baseball, Banner coached the Blue Devils to the Group A championship. Castlewood finished as state runner-up in each of the next three years.
ALWAYS A LEADER
Banner went into administration in the Russell County school system after his coaching career.
Former Virginia-Wise athletic director and baseball coach Ray Spenilla coached baseball at Castlewood in the early 1980s when Banner was the school's principal.
“He always had a love for athletics,” Spenilla said. “It wasn’t just athletics, it was the whole school. But in athletics he always made sure there was a wonderful balance with each sport, boys and girls, and that made a big difference at a small school.
“We had a lot of really good athletic programs during that time with baseball and football with John Wayne Martin and Buddy Poole as basketball coach, and then volleyball (coached by Tom Allen) and John Sabo at softball, and Larry Shortt had a great track program and A.C. Burke had a very successful wrestling program.
“It was just a very good era and Steve was a very integral part of all of it. His leadership role as a principal, I think, was key in all of that success.”
After 54 years of service to public education and athletics, Banner retired from the school system in 2017.