JOHNSON CITY — Call it a blast from the past.
Several former East Tennessee State men’s basketball players have been getting together in recent days at the Gordon Ball Court, the Bucs’ practice facility.
They’re preparing to hit the court together again with big money on the line.
The Bucketneers, as they are called, are one of 64 teams entered in The Basketball Tournament, which starts next weekend. Teams all over the country are preparing for their shots in the single-elimination tournament.
The members of the winning team will split the $1 million top prize.
The (mostly) ETSU alumni team will be coached by Joe Hugley, who played one year at ETSU and is now a member of the support staff under Steve Forbes at Wake Forest.
Hugley wants to become a coach and this is his first crack at running the show.
“I’ve been wanting to get into coaching since I was a sophomore in college,” he said. “It’s something I’m passionate about. Coming here and coaching these guys, they’ve been going hard and getting in shape. I’m excited to come back to my alma mater. It’s good to be back.”
The team opens play Sunday, July 18 at noon with a game against War Ready, a team of former Auburn players. The game, part of the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum, will be on ESPN3.
The winner will advance to a second-round game the following day.
“We’ve got different personalities,” Hugley said. “Those guys are junkyard dogs. To be able to coach those dudes is an honor for me. When we go into the game, I don’t have to worry are we tough enough. I know that for sure.”
Most of the players come from ETSU’s Southern Conference championship teams of 2010, 2017 and 2020, something not lost on them.
“That’s what I told them from Day 1,” Hugley said. “When you’ve got a championship team, it wasn’t one guy just out there shooting the ball all the time. We have to continue to trust each other and move the ball.
“I think we have a good chance to going deep into the tournament and winning it.”
On Friday, four players — Desonta Bradford, Tray Boyd, Tevin Glass and Isaac Banks — got together for a light shootaround. Over the next few days, other players will join in. The rest of the team includes A.J Merriweather, T.J. Cromer, Courtney Pigram and three non-ETSU players: Justin Tuoyo from Chattanooga, Emmanuel Omogbo from Colorado State and Cornelius Hudson from Wake Forest.
Many of the team members play professionally overseas.
The tournament was held last year, but with a smaller field because of the pandemic, and the ETSU team didn’t make the field. This time, the Bucketneers have high hopes.
“I think these guys understand what’s at stake,” said Dillon Reppart, the team’s general manager and a former ETSU player. “With 64 teams, it’s win or go home. We’re excited. I think Joe has done an incredible job preparing these guys. Watching Joe, it’s like he’s a mini-Forbes. It’s wild to watch him coach.”
The team will continue to work out in Johnson City throughout the week before heading to West Virginia.
“I’m very excited to be playing after last year,” Banks said. “It was a terrible year. I had to come home. I was playing in the Ukraine. I’m just ready to get back competing.”