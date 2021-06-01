WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jason Shay is joining men's basketball coach Steve Forbes' staff at Wake Forest.
Shay spent five years on Forbes' staff at East Tennessee State. When Forbes left for Wake Forest after the end of the 2019-20 season, Shay took over as the Bucs' head coach. Shay's team went 13-12 in his lone season before the school announced that he had resigned.
Shay and Forbes, who previously worked together at Tennessee and Northwest Florida State, have a record of 315-101 while coaching together.
“Jason has one of the brightest minds in all of college basketball,” Forbes said. “I have total confidence in his ability to assist our players in becoming the best versions of themselves, on and off the court. During our 12 years together on the bench, we have accomplished a lot of thrilling lifetime memories, and I look forward to creating many more of these memories at Wake Forest in the years to come.”
Wake Forest went 6-16 overall, 3-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, in Forbes’ first season.
Shay will rejoin B.J. McKie and Brooks Savage, both of whom he worked with at ETSU, on the Demon Deacons' staff. Director of basketball operations Frank Davis and strength coach Mike Starke also were at ETSU with Forbes and joined him at Wake Forest.
“My family and I are extremely appreciative to be a part of Coach Forbes’ staff and join the incredible Wake Forest University and Winston-Salem community,” Shay said. “I can’t wait to get on campus and create relationships and help our players reach their full potential competitively and academically.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Forbes as we have enjoyed 12 extremely successful seasons together on the same staff. I look forward to helping Coach Forbes and the staff build on the rich tradition and success of Demon Deacons basketball.”