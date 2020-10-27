Former East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Jim Hallahan remembers B.J. Johnson as everybody’s best friend, so it was quite a shock when word came out of Houston that Johnson had died in a bicycle accident earlier this month.
“It’s just such a tragedy, such a loss,” said Hallahan who served as an assistant on Sonny Smith’s staff when Johnson played at ETSU. “He was just the most positive, smiling person you’ve ever met. I found out through the years that everybody thought they were his best friend. He was that kind of person. Nobody can replace that.
“He was at East Tennessee a long time ago, but it’s still relevant the type of person he was and what he contributed to ETSU.”
Johnson, a 6-foot-2 guard, played for the Bucs from 1976-78 and averaged 10.7 points per game. After his playing career, he went on to become a widely respected NBA scout for the Houston Rockets. He began in 1995 and was still working for the team at the time of his death.
The team issued a statement upon learning of his death.
“The Houston Rockets mourn the unspeakable loss of long-time personnel scout, Brent ‘BJ’ Johnson. BJ was beloved and respected not only throughout the Rockets organization, but across the league and the basketball world. He was a part of the organization for 26 years making an immeasurable impact on the team’s success on and off the court,” the teams said. “We will miss his cheerful disposition, infectious smile and uplifting spirit. Our hearts are with BJ’s wife, Claudette, and his children, Bijan, Ciara and LeDon during this difficult time.”
The Rockets recently went through a management change, parting ways with coach Mike D’Antoni and General Manager Daryl Morey.
Morey paid tribute to Johnson via Twitter, saying: “Before I came to the Houston Rockets, Chris Wallace told me the greatest scout in the NBA was BJ Johnson & I should talk to him first. I followed his advice & what followed was an amazing 14 yr friendship. He was by my side for every key decision. I cant believe he is gone. RIP BJ.”
Johnson’s relationship with the Rockets began when he got a tryout with the team shortly after graduating from ETSU.
“He almost made the team,” Hallahan said. “As soon as he didn’t make it, they hired him as a scout. They recognized his personality and the impact he had on other people. And he’s been there for 26 years. Can you imagine that?”
Johnson grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and attended junior college for two years before going to ETSU. He left a mark as the second-leading scorer on the 1977-78 team that tied for the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Hallahan said Johnson won one of the biggest games of the year when Western Kentucky visited the Minidome in the building’s second year of existence. The game came down to the wire and Johnson was fouled in the closing seconds.
“If he misses them, we’re done,” said Hallahan, who went on to serve as ETSU’s head coach for four years. “He steps up to the line and looks over at the bench and smiles and winks and then makes both free throws. How many guys could do something like that? Maybe Magic Johnson.”
A service for Johnson was held in Houston, where former and current NBA players spoke about the influence the legendary scout had on their lives and careers. Another one is planned for Harrisonburg. Ralph Sampson, a Harrisonburg native and former Rockets great, is leading the way to have Johnson remembered.
“Ralph has taken this on to memorialize B.J. for more than just a week,” Hallahan said. “He wants to do a lot of things, which is perfect because he’s the type of person who can get it done.”
Johnson was 65 and an avid cycler. It’s been said that he biked 30 miles a day.
“Scott Place, who was from Roanoke and was a good player on that ETSU team, said he thought B.J. would live to be 100,” Hallahan said. “He was in that great of shape.”
Johnson is survived by his wife, Claudette, son Bijan and two stepchildren Ciara Brown and Michael Mitchell.