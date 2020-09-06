Ask Taylor Phillips if he remembers striking out Willie Mays and he’s quick to answer.
“You better believe it,” Phillips says.
Phillips, whose son Jon is a successful Johnson City businessman, struck out Mays in his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves. It was June 8, 1956, and the 87-year-old Phillips remembers it like it was yesterday.
“Another thing about Willie Mays is he hit his 80th and 100th home runs off me,” Phillips says.
And Mays — affectionately known as the “Say Hey Kid” — had a lot more than “hey” to say to Phillips.
“When he rounded second base, he yelled at me, 'I got you, boy.’ He was from Alabama and I was from Georgia. That made us good Southern boys.”
Phillips, a left-hander, went on to make the All-Rookie team that season with a 5-3 record and 2.26 ERA. He was the Braves’ rookie of the year.
It was the start of a major league career that lasted six active years with a little extra time at the end.
Phillips was a member of the 1957 Braves as well, and that team won the World Series in seven games against the New York Yankees. Although Phillips didn’t get to pitch in the Series, he appeared in 27 games during the season and went 3-2.
Members of that Braves team — Milwaukee’s only baseball world championship — are still revered to this day, and Phillips relishes being part of a city’s baseball history.
“That championship meant a lot to the people of Milwaukee and Wisconsin,” he said. “So you can imagine what it meant to us players. We had reunions every so often and the people there treated us like kings.”
Phillips didn’t want his memorabilia from the World Series season to go unappreciated, so he gave his championship ring to his oldest son, Kyle, and his complete World Series uniform to Jon.
“That way it stays in the family,” he said.
During his two seasons in Milwaukee, Phillips got to play with Hank Aaron, who left quite an impression on everyone who ever saw him play.
“He was probably the best ballplayer I have ever seen,” Phillips said. “He could run, hit, throw, play defense with the best of them. For him it was, ‘How far do I have to run to catch this ball and how fast do I have to run to get to it?' He could hit the ball out of the park and he could hit to right field. He really could do it all.”
Phillips already had an opinion of Aaron before they became teammates. When Phillips was in the military, he saw Aaron play a few times in the minors in Jacksonville, Florida.
“You could tell he was one of a kind,” Phillips said. “He was just a one-of-a-kind, special person and a special ballplayer. I never thought we would be teammates. I had no idea then I would be with the Braves. The Lord just blessed me to send me there.”
Hall of Fame lefty Warren Spahn was Phillips’ baseball hero, so he was excited to join him with the Braves.
“He told me when I joined the Braves in midseason of 1956, ‘Let me tell you something, young man. I’ve been here for 18 years. We’ve had about 20 left-handers and you’re the 21st and you’ll go, too,' " Phillips said.
“Turns out he was a super nice guy. I would go to his house to eat.”
Phillips also played with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox. He finished his major league career with a 16-22 record.
Phillips, known as “T-Bone,” played two stints with the old Atlanta Crackers minor league team — on the way up and on the way down. After two seasons in the Class D Georgia-Florida League, he signed with the Crackers but he still wasn’t making much money. The team’s owner came into the clubhouse after every game and each time Phillips would win, he’d get a handshake with a $50 or $100 bill.
“I made more money shaking hands than I did pitching that year,” he said.
After his final major league season, 1963 with the White Sox, Phillips briefly found himself back with the Crackers. In fact, he threw the final pitch for the franchise that was disbanded when the Braves moved to Atlanta and the city became a major league town.
Again, Phillips’ memory is as sharp as a big-league curveball when he recalls that game.
“When I was growing up, my daddy wanted me to play ball. He wanted me to play with the Crackers,” Phillips said. “We lived on a farm and I was just a country boy. Whoever would have thought I would throw the last pitch for the Crackers? I can still remember it. The guy flew out to left field. We had one more game left, but it got rained out.”
After retiring from baseball, Phillips went to work in the Atlanta post office. He was working the night shift, so he jumped at the chance when the newly moved Atlanta Braves asked him to be their batting practice pitcher.
After a couple of years, the team put him on the active roster for the final month of the season.
“I never did get into a game,” Phillips said. “I sat in the dugout with them and went to the bullpen. I warmed up a couple of times. I was scared to death they were going to put me in. I was wondering what I would do if I got into a ballgame.
“That was a blessing. They helped me with my pension by putting me on the active roster.”
Phillips had a recent health scare and left his Georgia home to stay with his son in Johnson City. He even used baseball terminology to explain how bad off he was.
“I was rounding third and headed for home,” he said.
A blood transfusion led to his recovery and he said he’s doing quite well now.
“I’ve got my strength back and I can walk a long way,” he said. “There for a while it wasn’t looking very good.”
Phillips counts his blessings when looking back on a professional baseball career that began with the Class D Waycross Bears in 1951.
“I played with a lot of teams,” he said. “I must have met and played with 1,000 ballplayers. I wasn’t a star, but I played on a world championship team. Look at all the players like Ernie Banks that can’t say that. I was in the right place at the right time. I have been blessed.”