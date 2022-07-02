BIG STONE GAP — Trust the process.
It’s a catchphrase athletes — from Little League to the pros — hear over and over.
For James Mitchell, that’s exactly what he is doing.
The former Union and Virginia Tech star tight end is going through the process with the Detroit Lions this summer in preparation for his first NFL training camp.
After being drafted by the Lions this past spring, Mitchell has been with the organization working out and rehabbing an injury.
“They’re taking their time with me and making sure I’m ready,” Mitchell said Saturday. “For me the whole process has been lifting and rehab and meetings.”
Mitchell was drafted in the fifth round, the 177th pick overall.
In May he went to rookie camp and then participated in OTAs (organized team activities), but he’s yet to see any action on the field because of his rehab regimen.
LOTS OF REHAB
During the 2020 season, Mitchell hauled in 26 passes and scored four touchdowns for Virginia Tech.
But in September 2021 as a redshirt junior, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
Mitchell then opted to enter the NFL draft, and his life has since been running at a higher gear.
He signed a four-year contract with the Lions worth a reported $3.9 million. And he’s been working on learning the team’s process and getting healthy ever since.
With the exception of being back in Big Stone Gap this week for the Fourth of July holiday, Mitchell has spent his spring and summer in Michigan. He’s scheduled to return to Detroit next week and resume rehab.
Mitchell said he’ll continue rehab right up until time to report for training camp at the Lions’ facility in Allen Park, Michigan. Lions rookies are scheduled to report on July 23 and veterans on July 26.
Whether he’ll be ready to go for camp is a question that will be answered by the Lions.
“They’ll evaluate everything and talk about it and see if I’m ready,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited about getting a chance to get out there.”
HIGH SCHOOL DAYS
Mitchell is the biggest football star to come through the successful Union gridiron program. He was an all-state selection all four years of his high school career.
His senior season, he played four positions for the Bears and was named both the Region 2D offensive and defensive player of the year.
Mitchell’s final year of high school football had a résumé that included rushing for more than 1,500 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns, 348 receiving yards and four touchdown catches, and throwing three TD passes.