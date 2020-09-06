BULLS GAP — Jensen Ford took on all comers and left them in his dust in Friday night’s American Crate All-Star Series race at Volunteer Speedway.
Top Crate drivers around the country showed up for the $2,000-to-win race, but the Johnson City driver was determined to defend the home turf. He set a fast time in qualifying, won the Quick Six Dash race to earn the pole position and led all 40 laps of the feature.
Ford, driving the No. 83 Chevrolet, took the lead over Knoxville’s Trevor Sise at the start of the A-Main. The race stayed green and Ford pulled out to a 10 car-length advantage over Sise. Sise gained ground when the leaders entered traffic, but once Ford navigated his way through the pack, he maintained his advantage until the race went under caution when Eli Beets slowed with a flat tire on lap 31.
Ford motored ahead on the restart, leaving Sise and Adam Ahl battling for second place behind him, and went on to his third win of the season at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. Sise, the series’ points leader, held on to the runner-up spot, and Ahl, Josh Henry and Alabama racer Jeremy Shaw rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN AND CLASSIC
Addison Cardwell, a third-generation racer from Knoxville, led all 20 laps and cruised to his second straight, and third overall, Sportsman Late Model victory.
Clyde Stanton emerged from a spirited battle with Adam Mitchell to capture second. Austin Atkins was fourth and Warren McMahan fifth.
Jonesborough's Bobby Mays drove to his second straight Classic division victory. Mays, a five-time track champion in other classes, pulled away from Kentucky racer John Stevens for the win. Josh Chesney, Will Carey and Shaun Sise completed the top five.
FWD AND STREET STOCK
Blountville's Zack Walton captured his fifth Front Wheel Drive win of the season. Kingsport's Jason Ketron was second ahead of Keven Sexton, Jacob Sharp and John Ketron.
Morristown's Tony Trent led all 20 laps in the Street Stock feature for his first win since May and second of the season. Wayne Rader, Donavan Long, Logan Cobb and Colby Long completed the top five.