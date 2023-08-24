Ford aces No. 2 at Scott County Aug 24, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email From left are Wally Ford, Ronald Carter, Howard Gardner, Charlie Stone and Donald Carter, who have a combined 409 years of golfing experience. CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY — Wally Ford scored a hole-in-one on the No. 2 hole at Scott County Park and Golf Course on Aug. 23.Wally used a utility hybrid to card the 150-yard ace, which was witnessed by Ronald Carter, Donald Carter, Charlie Stone and Howard Gardner. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Sports Mathematics LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Secret sauce of success: Chef T adds flavor to CreatorCon Get Involved: Spirit of Children, WETS-FM and Bethel Christian Church Northeast State sets virtual Tennessee Reconnect September meetings Multi-vehicle wreck brings I-81 to standstill South Fork bridge over state Route 93 under two-year repair project Local mobile coffee shop looks toward future expansion ON AIR Local Events