From left are Wally Ford, Ronald Carter, Howard Gardner, Charlie Stone and Donald Carter, who have a combined 409 years of golfing experience.

GATE CITY — Wally Ford scored a hole-in-one on the No. 2 hole at Scott County Park and Golf Course on Aug. 23.

Wally used a utility hybrid to card the 150-yard ace, which was witnessed by Ronald Carter, Donald Carter, Charlie Stone and Howard Gardner.

