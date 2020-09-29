What will the first round of the TSSAA football playoffs look like?
At the very least, the likelihood of “no contest” situations could be high.
In 2016, Unaka forfeited its first-round playoff game to state power Greenback. Unaka was 1-9 that season and its only win came against a winless team. Injuries and players quitting late in the season put the Rangers in a bad spot, but the TSSAA said they had to play the Class 1A game or they would be penalized. The TSSAA eventually removed Unaka from the basketball playoffs.
But the TSSAA won’t have that power against schools in 2020. As we’ve seen already in the regular season, a team can decide not to play and cite COVID-19 as the reason — either its own situation or concern about the other school’s issues. Schools aren’t required to prove a coronavirus outbreak to the TSSAA.
So if it’s a bad playoff matchup with a long bus ride involved, teams may decide it’s not worth it at that time of year. That could also apply to games late in the regular season, even among teams headed to — and planning to participate in — the playoffs.
Keep in mind these decisions aren’t necessarily being made at the football-coach level. They are being made by administrators and health departments.
One thing the TSSAA could do is have teams “opt in” for the 2020 playoffs, on the Saturday morning after the last regular-season games are played. This would give participating teams a full week to set their practice strategies accordingly.
The TSSAA already knows it will have to deal with playoff forfeits. With the absence of all Shelby County schools, many West Tennessee squads won’t be playing first-round games — instead receiving a bye.
“The postseason will be a more difficult challenge for all schools compared to how things are handled in the regular season,” said Matthew Gillespie, the TSSAA assistant executive director. “Unlike the regular season, we don’t have the flexibility to delay, reschedule or swap out opponents. If a game cannot be played, we just have to move forward with the bracket.”
This postseason promises to be unlike any other before it. And it is coming soon; only five regular- season weeks remain.
THE ROAD AHEAD
Dobyns-Bennett will take on winless Jefferson County on Friday, but the Indians’ schedule gets tough down the stretch.
D-B will travel to play Farragut on Oct. 9 before a home game against Morristown West. That’s followed by the rivalry showdown at Science Hill on Oct. 23 and a home game against Class 3A power Alcoa on Oct. 29.
The Indians have been dominant this season but will get a chance to display their playoff stature in the next four weeks.
ADVANTAGE, FARRAGUT?
Science Hill and Farragut were scheduled to play similar opponents Friday night, but the Hilltoppers were left idle when Knox Catholic pulled out on game day because of coronavirus concerns within its program.
So did Farragut get an advantage by playing a tough opponent, or did the Hilltoppers get an edge with a week of rest?
Farragut lost 27-3 to Maryville. One week after Admirals quarterback Dawson Moore threw six touchdown passes against Morristown West, Rebels safety D.J. Burks picked off Moore’s first two passes. Maryville limited Farragut to 182 yards of offense.
Meanwhile, Science Hill was forced to take Friday night off instead of playing athletically talented Catholic, one of the state’s top Division II schools.
Farragut may have gained an advantage from having played a tough opponent last week, but the off week may serve to even the playing field because Science Hill already had an edge from preparing its offense against Farragut’s defense for two weeks. The Admirals run the same 3-4 scheme Catholic uses.
OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION
Elizabethton moved to the No. 3 spot in the state in offense after its 56-0 win over Cherokee. The Cyclones average 46 points per game, behind only Class 1A South Pittsburg (51.5) and Class 6A McMinn County (47.2).
DEFENSIVE PROWESS
D-B stands No. 3 in the state with its average of 4.3 points per game allowed. The Indians trail Class 5A Knox West (2.8) and Class 1A South Pittsburg (3.3).
Hampton (4.8) moved into the No. 5 spot while Sullivan South is No. 11 (5.6).
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Farragut at Science Hill
Both teams like to throw and are good at it, so this could be a high-scoring — and long — game.
Morristown East at Daniel Boone
The Hurricanes are coming off a big win over their city rival while the Trailblazers are in a critical spot if they want to finish strong in Region 1-5A.
Johnson County at Claiborne
Unicoi County at Chuckey-Doak
If the Longhorns and Blue Devils are going to be factors in the Region 1-3A title chase, these are must-win games.
Unaka at Cloudland
It has been an impressive season for the Rangers in Region 1-1A thus far, but this is their biggest challenge by far.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Science Hill 38, Farragut 31
The Hilltoppers will have to hit high gear and stay there. They have some unfinished business from last season’s matchup, a game that slipped away because of multiple mistakes.
Picks record: 4-0.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Elizabethton ran away from Cherokee with the junior quarterback at the forefront of the offensive attack. Rollins hit on nine of his 11 pass attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the 56-0 decision. He also carried eight times for 57 yards and added three more scores.
THE HOGS AWARD
Sullivan South Rebels
In a 28-12 win over Volunteer, the Rebel Hogs made the line of scrimmage their place to root out the opposition. They paved the way for 360 yards rushing with 7.5 per attempt.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
David Crockett Pioneers
Not only did Crockett’s defense produce a 40-0 shutout of Sullivan Central, it also came up the only points the team would need. Just 49 seconds into the game, Aidan Clark picked off a pass and raced 21 yards for a touchdown.