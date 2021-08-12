NICKELSVILLE — Keith Warner does not take much credit for the revival of numbers in the Twin Springs football program.
Warner, entering his fourth year at the helm of the Titans, cannot deny the growth, however.
While the number of players on several area prep football rosters has shown a decline over the last couple of years, Twin Springs’ numbers continue to climb.
The roster for the upcoming season boasts 31 players for the Titans.
That might not seem like a lot for some schools, but for the small Class 1 school that sits atop the mountain between Nickelsville and Dungannon, it marks a steady increase in the program over the past four years.
NEAR EXTINCTION
When Warner took over the program at his alma mater, it was close to extinction.
The once-proud program that has six Cumberland District championships, the last coming in 2008, found itself itself with players in the single digits. There were not enough players to comprise a team when practice started in 2018.
“Our first year, we walked down the hill to practice the first day of camp with nine varsity kids,” Warner recalled.
Since then, the numbers have been improving. It has been a labor of love for Warner.
“These kids have bought in,” he said. “It’s not been easy on them. I’ve not been easy on them. The coaching staff has not been easy on them. But that’s why I came here and that’s why I’ve brought these (assistant coaches) with me. To really instill discipline, hard work, work ethic. Things that these kids are going to carry with them after football.”
Warner shares plenty of credit with his assistant coaches, his players and the community about changing the football culture at Twin Springs.
Former Powell Valley and ETSU standout Joel Davis is the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach on Warner’s staff, along with Jerry Shuler.
Shuler is another Powell Valley grad who was Group A state lineman of the year for two seasons.
Former Gate City all-stater Keener Burke is on the staff along with a couple of former top Twin Springs alumni in Matt Bays and Charles Quillen.
“Anytime you have that knowledge on the staff it’s incredible,” Warner said.
SPECIAL SEASON
The upcoming season is a special one for the 11 seniors on this year’s roster.
They were freshmen when Warner’s tenure started, and they’ve stuck with the program as it has grown each year.
Senior lineman Kye Hale has seen a change in the way the Titans approach play on the gridiron.
“Coach has really changed the culture of football here,” Hale said. “When I was a freshman, it really wasn’t that good. But over the years we’ve been really improving and, I like to think, a district frontrunner.”
Senior Eli McCoy said the numbers have been improving each season.
“It’s getting better. We’re getting a lot more people out here.”
Mason Elliott said the Titans have kept things steady and climbing.
“Everyone else has been on a down year after the short COVID season. We seem to see the numbers about the same or keep going higher,” Elliott said.
The senior offensive back and wide receiver said there’s plenty of optimism in the Titans camp this season about their chances of making a run for the Cumberland District title.
“Especially after the short season (in the spring). We’re hungry to get back out here and show our stuff. We’ve been working all summer and getting ready to get back at it.”
Warner is pleased with the confidence his team has as long it does not get overconfident.
The Titans open up the regular season on Aug. 27 at Northwood.