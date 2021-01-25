BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will go 250 laps and be divided into three stages, NASCAR officials said Monday.
The March 28 event, the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since September 1970, will have two 75-lap stages followed by a 100-lap final stage.
Monday’s announcement also included stage lengths for all the NASCAR national series races.
For the remaining races at BMS, the March 27 Pinty’s Truck Race will run 150 laps with stages of 40, 50 and 60 laps; the UNOH 200 truck race on Sept. 16 will have stages of 55, 55 and 90 laps; the Sept. 17 Xfinity Series Food City 300 will have stages of 85, 85 and 130 laps; and the Sept. 18 Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be 500 laps with stages of 125, 125 and 250.