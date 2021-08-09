GREENEVILLE — Chris Williams tagged a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night to send Greeneville to a 9-8 victory over Pulaski in the Appalachian League championship at Pioneer Park.
The River Turtles took an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth on a Ross Lovich sacrifice fly. Then in the bottom half, Jac Croom drew a leadoff walk and Tayler Aguilar grounded a one-out single, setting up Williams for his game-ending swing.
The teams combined for 25 hits. Croom, Aguilar, Williams, Jaylen Lee and T.J. Ashe had two hits apiece for Greeneville, which had 12 overall.
Williams drove in three runs. Croom, who scored twice, and Lee had two RBIs apiece.
Irvin Escobar went 3-for-3, also drawing two walks, to lead Pulaski. Cameron Leary and John Bay homered for the River Turtles.