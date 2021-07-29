KINGSPORT — Home sweet home is always the place to be, but it didn't help the Kingsport Road Warriors much in Appalachian League play Thursday.
Coming off a competitive doubleheader sweep at the hands of visiting Greeneville the night before, the Road Warriors played their third home game of the season at Hunter Wright Stadium but were never in it, dropping an 13-3 decision to the same Flyboys.
Greeneville (29-14-1) comfortably leads the West Division, and the Flyboys certainly steamrolled Kingsport on this occasion, leading 5-0 after two innings and 10-0 through three-and-a-half frames to ease to another victory.
FLYBOYS TAKE OFF
Tayler Aguilar swung a big stick for Greeneville, blasting a two-run home run in the first inning and mashing a two-run triple in the top of the fourth.
A product of Evans, Colorado, who later added a two-bagger as well as a single, Aguilar hit for the cycle and finished with six RBIs.
Jac Croom recorded a two-run single in the second inning for Greeneville, which also got early-game RBIs from Kyle Karros and Emmanuel Dean.
Karros, who plays at UCLA, is the son of former big-leaguer Eric Karros.
Homer Bush Jr., also had a nice game for the Flyboys, scoring four times after lacing a pair of singles and a double. He is the son of Homer Bush Sr., who played eight seasons of Major League ball, mostly with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Aguilar and Bush both play at Grand Canyon (Arizona) University.
Trevor Austin, who plays for the University of Missouri, finished with three of Greeneville's 17 base hits and collected an RBI.
KINGSPORT MOMENTS
The Road Warriors (1-10) weren't inept offensively, banging out eight hits against winning pitcher Connor Harris, who covered the first five innings.
Conner Hyatt (Science Hill), Noah Rosato (Elizabethton) and Nick Sosa each produced two of Kingsport's 10 total hits.
Rosato drove in two runs — one coming on a solo homer — and teammate Webster Walls also delivered a run for the Road Warriors with a base knock.
Daniel Boone product Gaven Jones started on the mound for Kingsport and was saddled with the loss, allowing five earned runs in his two innings of work.
UP NEXT
The Road Warriors will be at home again Friday night for a 7 o'clock game against Bristol.