GREENEVILLE — Almost on a nightly basis, the Appalachian League gives fans a crazy game.
On Friday at Pioneer Park, the Greeneville Flyboys gave fans all they could handle in an 8-7 walk-off win over the Kingsport Axmen.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Greeneville’s Jack O’Reilly sent a hit up the third-base line and the ball was fielded cleanly.
However, Kingsport catcher Logan Poteet didn’t field the throw home cleanly, dropping the ball and allowing David Bishop to score the game-winner.
Kingsport saw its nine-game road winning streak end. The Model City crew also suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.
The Axmen (16-5) still have a healthy lead in the division.
AXMEN RALLY
Trailing by three runs going into the top of the ninth, Kingsport found a needed spark.
Aaron Casillas and Ian Riley opened the inning by coaxing walks. Sam Petersen loaded the bases for the Axmen on a wild-pitch third strike and Jake Perry stepped into the batter’s box with an inspired look in his eye.
Perry knocked a two-RBI single to center that scored Casillas and Riley, advanced Petersen to third and brought Kingsport within a run. Corbin Shaw then tied the game with a single that plated Perry.
In the home half of the ninth, Bishop got aboard with a single. Myles Smith hit a ball down the third-base line that looked like it was going to be the difference, but the ball lodged underneath the padding and was ruled a double.
BACK TO BACK
Greeneville, down by three in the eighth, rallied with back-to-back home runs from Ian Daugherty and O’Reilly.
Daugherty’s three-run shot down the left-field line that just barely got over the 331-foot wall. O’Reilly’s no-doubt homer cleared the scoreboard in deep left field.
SETTING THE STAGE
Kingsport scored three runs in the top of the first. Nate Anderson, the first batter of the game, reached on a single and Perry drew a two-out walk.
Both eventually scored on Shaw’s line-drive triple down the third-base line. Shaw also eventually scored on a wild pitch that got away from the catcher.
Greeneville got its offense rolling with one out in the third. Will Taylor hit a double, Dub Gleed reached when he was hit by a pitch and Brock Daniels drew a four-pitch walk.
Bishop knocked in a pair of runs to pull the Flyboys within a score and Greeneville tied the game in the fourth when Aidan Cannady scored on a wild pitch.
PITCH COUNT
Liam O’Brien, the third Axmen reliever, took the loss after pitching the ninth. Kingsport starter Matt Cornelius gave up three runs, all earned, on four hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. He struck out two and walked three.
Brian Yetter (1-3) was the winner after entering in the ninth and blowing the save. Greeneville starter Riley Taylor went six innings, giving up four runs — three earned — on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked two.
UP NEXT
The Axmen will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they head to Bristol on Saturday to face the cellar-dwelling State Liners at Boyce Cox Field.
Greeneville, which has won four straight, will host the slumping Elizabethton River Riders.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.