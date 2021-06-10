GREENEVILLE — With scoring opportunities few and far between, the Kingsport Axmen fell 1-0 to the Greeneville Flyboys in Appalachian League baseball action Thursday night at Pioneer Park.
The only time the Axmen (3-4) had multiple runners on base was the top of the fourth inning when Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Ben Rozenbulm had back-to-back singles. A double play on the next at-bat ended the scoring threat and the inning. The game’s only error led to the only run scored for the Flyboys (4-3).
PRODUCTIVE PABLO
Leadoff batter Pablo Ruiz was a bright spot for the Kingsport offense. The right fielder hit a pair of singles to go 2-for-4 and lead the Axmen offense.
Fitz-Gerald also finished 2-for-4, leading off the final inning with a high-bouncing infield single. Like the rest of the game, Kingsport couldn’t come up with the timely hit. Fitz-Gerald was out on a fielder’s choice at second base, followed by a strikeout and a 4-3 ground out to end the game.
PITCHING DUEL
Kingsport’s Peyton Carson had four strikeouts and gave up one hit over three scoreless innings to start the game. Patrick Strawbridge threw the next three innings. He gave up just three hits, but suffered the loss as Greeneville’s Jake Dacunto lined a RBI single to left field for the lone score.
Former Dobyns-Bennett star Matt Taylor pitched the seventh inning, recording one strikeout and giving up one walk. Justin Kenyon gave up one walk in the eighth, but overall the Axmen staff combined to finish with six strikeouts and only four hits.
Greeneville starter Connor Harris went five innings for the win. He threw 32 of his 46 pitches for strikes and ended with four strikeouts. Austin Troesser and Cal Lambert threw two innings apiece with Lambert getting the save.