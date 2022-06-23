KINGSPORT — Greeneville used its second six-run inning of the game Thursday to take a high-scoring Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport.
The Flyboys (9-11) scored six runs in the top of the ninth and held on for a 17-14 win over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Greeneville won its third straight and ended a seven-game winning streak for the Axmen (16-4). The teams meet again Friday at Greeneville to cap the two-game home-and-home series.
WILD FINISH
After falling behind by four runs in the eighth, Greeneville (9-11) used five hits in the top of the ninth — including a bases-loaded double from David Bishop that brought in three runs — to put up a 6-spot.
Caswell Smith, the Flyboys’ fifth pitcher, retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save.
A LOT OF OFFENSE
Both teams struggled with their defense and pitching, leading to plenty of offense. The combined 31 runs came off 29 hits, 16 for Greeneville and 13 for Kingsport.
Meanwhile, Kingsport committed five errors and Greeneville two. The pitching staffs issued a combined 15 walks, eight by Greeneville hurlers and seven by Axmen. Kingsport also had four batters hit by pitches.
SEESAW MATCHUP
Kingsport jumped ahead 6-3 in the second inning thanks to its five-run second, which was highlighted by a three-RBI double from Tennessee sophomore Kyle Booker.
The lead was short-lived.
In the top of the fourth, Greeneville used three hits, two walks and two Axmen errors to score six runs and grab a 9-6 lead.
The Flyboys extended their advantage to 11-7 in the seventh before Kingsport pushed across six runs — on just three hits — in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead at 13-11. The Axmen’s big seventh was aided by three walks, a hit batter and a Greeneville error.
Kingsport tacked on another run in the eighth and led 14-11 when the Flyboys had their game-deciding eruption.
THE NUMBERS
Bishop finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and William Taylor was 3-for-4 and recorded two RBIs for the Flyboys.
William Gleed had two hits and three RBIs for Greeneville. Ian Daugherty and Myles Smith had two hits apiece.
Kingsport’s Aaron Casillas finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs was Corbin Shaw went 4-for-4. Jacob Perry had two hits for Kingsport.
Greeneville’s Carson Jacobs (1-1) got the win. Croix Jenkins (1-1) blew a save and suffered the loss.