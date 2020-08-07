JOHNSON CITY — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s updated football schedule might add another wrinkle to East Tennessee State’s season.
Florida State’s schedule was released Thursday, and it has the Seminoles playing host to Samford on Sept. 19. That is the same day Samford was scheduled to play at ETSU.
ETSU had already lost its first two games when Mars Hill’s conference, the South Atlantic, suspended all fall sports until Sept. 26. The Bucs were supposed to host Mars Hill on Sept. 5.
ETSU’s Sept. 12 game at Georgia was also canceled when the Southeastern Conference announced it was going to an all-conference schedule.
That left Sept. 19 as ETSU’s hopeful first game when Samford was supposed to come to Greene Stadium for the Southern Conference opener.
The Southern Conference schedule is said to be in a state of flux with the league working to play a conference schedule and allow the schools flexibility to schedule non-conference games.
The SoCon issued a statement Thursday asking for patience as it decides how to handle fall sports. It hasn’t issued a definite date when games can begin.
The statement: “The Southern Conference Council of Presidents and Directors of Athletics are continuing their ongoing and comprehensive review of the COVID-19 environment and plans for fall sports. The overall health and safety of student-athletes and all participants are the foremost priorities. Various options are being explored to evaluate the feasibility of a safe and successful return to competition. The membership is reviewing the latest guidelines for competition provided on Aug. 5 by the NCAA Board of Governors and will incorporate them into its future decision-making. The Southern Conference appreciates everyone’s patience with this process and is committed to taking the necessary time to ensure that the best possible decision is made.”