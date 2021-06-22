CHRISTIANSBURG — Auburn’s Kirsten Fleet lived up to her billing Tuesday.
The sophomore right-hander, who has committed to Georgia, recorded 16 strikeouts and gave up three hits in the Lady Eagles’ 4-1 win over Eastside in a VHSL Class 1 softball semifinal game at Christiansburg.
“She’s the real deal,” Auburn coach David Hurd said. “She’s as real as it gets. She throws hard, but it’s the movement. I mean the ball moves so much.”
The win secured the first trip to the state title game for Fleet and all but two of her teammates — despite the Lady Eagles being the defending state champions.
Auburn defeated Rappahannock County in 2019 to win the state title and then the 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic.
The Lady Eagles returned no starters this season and only two players from the 2019 title-winning team.
NOT EASY
In 2018, the Lady Eagles earned a last-inning win against Northwood in the state semifinals and then had to go to extra innings to beat Riverheads in the 2019 state semis.
“It’s never easy,” Hurd said. “For whatever reason, this round is never easy.”
That trend continued Tuesday against the Lady Spartans, the coach added.
“Eastside is a really good softball team. They had some real good at-bats,” he said. “It’s a solid, well-coached softball team.”
TOUGH START
Auburn (15-2) got on the scoreboard in the second inning with two unearned runs thanks to an uncharacteristic fielding error from Eastside.
The Lady Eagles scored twice more in the fifth after getting singles from Fleet, Hannah Shepherd and Avery Zuckerwar.
Auburn had other chances to score.
In the fourth, the Lady Eagles had back-to-back outs on a runner interference call and a batter interference call. A fifth-inning out occurred when Emma Greenhaigh was hit with the ball while running between second and third.
“What was all that? I mean really,” a frustrated Hurd said of the interference calls. “You don’t get on ‘Sportscenter’ trying to make calls. But I don’t know, we’ll watch tonight and maybe you do.
“That was something we had to overcome. We had an opportunity (for more runs).”
ON THE BOARD
Eastside’s run came in the sixth inning. Taylor Clay doubled to left field, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
The Lady Spartans (14-3) had a couple of other opportunities but couldn’t capitalize.
“We had a few chances and I knew that we needed to make the most of the opportunities because, I mean, (Fleet) is freaking good,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. “We just needed to try to put it in play. That’s all you can hope for.”
Five seniors — Kacie Jones, Liz Brace, Tinley Hamilton, Chloe Bailey and Anna Whited — played their last game for Eastside. All plan on continuing their athletic careers in college.