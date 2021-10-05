KINGSPORT — Ava Flanary scored a goal and assisted on another to lift Dobyns-Bennett to a hard-fought 3-0 victory over West Ridge in girls soccer action Tuesday at Indian Highland Park.
The Lady Indians (10-4-1, 6-2-0 District 1-AAA) captured a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute on a Flanary penalty kick following a West Ridge handball, and that advantage held up through the break.
Flanary — the cog in the wheel that makes the team work, according to coach Tony Weaver — made sure not to crack under pressure with a chance to give her team the advantage.
“You just have to focus and place the ball,” Flanary said about the kick. “It’s all about the placement. You try not to kick it over and kick like it’s a pass to the goal. You can’t let the pressure take over. You have to relax and place it.”
A second score came in the 51st minute when the teams were battling near the net next to the D-B fieldhouse. A West Ridge own goal put the Tribe up 2-0.
The Lady Wolves (3-9-2, 3-5-0) threatened in the 58th on Sunny Iacino’s straight-ahead kick. D-B goalkeeper Ellie Nash used good positioning and quick reflexes to make the save.
Nash leapt to make another key save in the 71st to preserve the clean sheet.
“Sunny had a great shot, but it didn’t go in,” Nash said. “It was about positioning. It wasn’t shot-heavy like playing Science Hill, but they had good shots and you have to make the saves. They had one beautiful through ball in the first half, but the finish wasn’t there. They got in some good positions and I had to do my job tonight.”
The Lady Indians got their final tally in the 74th minute when Payton Moore scored off a deflection by a West Ridge player after an assist from Flanary. D-B held a 15-8 shot advantage, including 11-4 in shots on goal.
“We’ve been working on what we need to improve on as a team, so I was pleased with what I saw tonight,” Weaver said. “We played extremely hard and did a good job moving to the ball. We accomplished some things we’ve been working on in practice.
“Everything goes through Ava distributing the ball, but I thought Sasha Rose, Madeline Lyons and Isabella (Stalnaker) all played well. I was really pleased with Maggie Fleming. She played all over the field tonight. I had an outside back in Taylor Johnson who had been struggling, but she played great tonight. We had different people step up and fill the roles we need to fill.”
West Ridge stayed competitive in the budding rivalry. Sydney Ferrando effectively moved the ball for the Lady Wolves but felt the effects of a physical game with a broken tooth. Senior captain Bailey Meade left in the first half with an injury.
Others came forward for the Lady Wolves, among them goalkeeper Jaelyn West. West made eight saves in the Lady Wolves' regular-season finale.
“We wanted to come out of this game with improvement and I thought we had that,” West Ridge coach Emily Robinette said. “Even though we didn’t score, I thought we put more pressure on them than we have in the past. Dobyns-Bennett has an excellent program, but I felt we played as well as we could have played against them.
“Sydney Ferrando, Jaelyn West, Jessie Lange our defender back here, our freshman Michaela Frazier and everybody stepped up for us. Emily Villalpando, every time I put her in she plays a different position and handles it. Not everybody can do that.”
D-B hosts Sullivan East on Thursday at 6 p.m. in its regular-season home finale.
The district tournament begins next week, and Weaver said no team can be taken lightly.
“Any team in our conference can win. Boone has improved, Crockett is improving and of course, West Ridge is improving,” he said. “We’re improving as well. We’ve encountered some injuries and sickness where we’ve had to move people around, but what I saw tonight, I really like where players have stepped in and helped. I was very pleased with our effort tonight.”