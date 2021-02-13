NEWPORT — Dobyns-Bennett had five champions emerge from Saturday’s Region 1-AAA individual wrestling championships at Cocke County.
Gavin Armstrong in the 120-pound division, Brennan Watkins (132), Jackson Hurst (152), Tre Morrisette (160) and Clint Morrisette (170) all captured titles.
Armstrong’s pin of Jefferson County’s Caylen Vann in two minutes set the tone for the Indians, Tribe coach Wes Idlette said.
“Gavin has wrestled really well this whole season,” Idlette said. “He has really been the anchor for our lower weights.”
Defending state champion Hurst and Watkins won their final matches by decisions. As for the twins, defending state champion Tre Morrisette scored a pinfall and Clint Morrisette won by forfeit.
“It’s evident what leaders they are, seeing all four of them winning region titles,” Idlette said. “It’s one of the small goals, as they still have the goals of going to the state and doing well. One of the best things about them is they are character, high-quality kids. You see that with how they were cheering for their other teammates.”
Garrett Crowder, the second-place finisher at 195 pounds, also qualified for next week’s state tournament.
However, the Indians came up short in the team event, falling 173-165 to Science Hill.
The Hilltoppers had two individual champions: Stiles Miller at 106 and Devon Medina at 195. Keimel Redford, who lost a 1-0 decision in the final to Morristown West’s Sonny Watson in the heavyweight category, and 145 runner-up Braxton Mann qualified for the state tournament. Jamie Beck (138) and Javelle Gillespie (132) earned state berths in wrestle-back matches.
Because of pandemic-related restrictions mandated by the TSSAA, only the top two in each weight class advanced to the state, compared to the top four in years past. Just reaching the final round didn’t mean earning a state berth.
A consolation-bracket winner could challenge the final-round loser in a second-place match if neither had met in the bracket previously.
Normally, D-B’s Judah Moore (106) and Eli Whitley (138), both third-place finishers, and Cannon Mullins (126), Drew Vetter (145) and Aidan Rhoton (182), all of whom finished fourth, would have qualified for the state tournament.
Volunteer, wrestling two weeks after the tragic death of coach Scott Solomon, had Ben Tucker at 126 as an individual champion. Tucker took a 12-1 major decision over Tennessee High’s Perry Roller in the final.
The Falcons’ Evan Glass finished second at 113 to also qualify for state.
Jack Cannon added a fourth-place finish for the Falcons at 120.
Volunteer coach Cameron Hill, who was a senior on Solomon’s 2017 team, was proud of the Falcons for persevering through a most difficult time.
“The last couple weeks have been hard on all of us with the loss of coach Solomon,” Hill said. “The kids came into the tournament in a tough situation, but I’m proud of how they’ve done. They came out prepared to wrestle.
“Our sophomores Ben Tucker and Evan Glass as well as our freshmen all did great.”
Also advancing to state were David Crockett’s Ethan Hylton, who captured a 7-0 decision over Whitley for 138 title, and Gabe Ferrell, who took a 6-2 decision over Science Hill’s Perry Tate in a second-place match at 182.
The Pioneers’ Storm Johnson at 170 also reached the final round. He lost a wrestle-back match to Morristown West’s Zander Ward and finished third in his weight class. The Pioneers also had fourth-place finishes by Rance Horton (152) and David Ingle (220).
“We wrestled well today. It was a lot more than what we expected with only one senior on the team,” Crockett coach Tod Parker said. “We gave it all we had. Ethan had a tough match with Eli, but he’s a special kid who you can never count out.”
Region 1-AAA championships
Saturday
At Cocke County, Newport
Team results
1. Science Hill 173, 2. Dobyns-Bennett 165, 3. Jefferson County 141, 4. Morristown East 76, 5. David Crockett 74, 6. Morristown West 58, 7. Cocke County 45, 8. Tennessee High 43, (tie) Volunteer 43, 10. Daniel Boone 0
First-place matches
106 — Stiles Miller (Science Hill) pin Ethan Stroud (Morristown East), 1:43
113 — Roger Watkins (Jefferson Co.) major dec. Evan Glass (Volunteer), 12-3
120 — Gavin Armstrong (Dobyns-Bennett) pin Caylen Vann (Jefferson County), 2:00
126 — Ben Tucker (Volunteer) major dec. Perry Mullins (Tennessee High), 12-1
132 — Brennan Watkins (Dobyns-Bennett) major dec. Reece Nelson (Tennessee High), 9-1
138 — Ethan Hylton (David Crockett) dec. Eli Whitley (Dobyns-Bennett), 7-0
145 — Landon Fisher (Jefferson Co.) dec. Braxton Mann (Science Hill), 3-0
152 — Jackson Hurst (Dobyns-Bennett) dec. Hunter McKenna (Cocke Co.), 7-3
160 — Tre Morrisette (Dobyns-Bennett) pin Logan Fisher (Jefferson Co.), 1:48
170 — Clint Morrisette (Dobyns-Bennett) forfeit over Zander Ward (Morristown West)
182 — James Robinson (Jefferson Co.) dec. Gabe Ferrell (David Crockett), 4-0
195 — Devin Medina (Science Hill) pin Samuel Weddington (Tennessee High), 3:14
220 — Ryver Shelton (Jefferson Co.) dec. Jacob King (Cocke Co.), 10-4
285 — Sonny Watson (Morristown West) dec. Keimel Redford (Science Hill), 1-0