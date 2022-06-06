NORTON — The 2022 J.I. Burton Hall of Fame inductees hail from several generations of the school's graduates as well as several sports.
Ra’Shelle Miller Stanley, Mike Culbertson, Jaycob Coleman, Sam Daniels and Dr. Charles Henderson III will be inducted this fall, the school announced Monday.
HALL OF FAMERS
In 2011, Miller Stanley helped lead the Lady Raiders to their only girls basketball state championship to date. A two-time Times News All-Southwest Virginia and all-state pick, she was named the VHSL Group A and Bristol Herald Courier player of the year. She was a four-time All-Region D pick and two-time Region D player of the year, the MVP of the Lonesome Pine District tournament as well as a two-time LPD player of the year and four-time All-LPD selection. She scored a school-record 1,929 points — the most in Burton basketball history, girls or boys — and she broke the school record for rebounds with 1,219. Miller also topped the school's all-time home run record in softball, a sport in which she earned all-state, all-region and All-LPD honors.
Culbertson collected All-Lonesome Pine District honors in football, basketball and baseball and all-region recognition for the 1986 football season, but he's also being recognized for his dedication to Burton athletics and Norton youth sports. Culbertson was president of the youth football league for many years and served as a Raiders assistant football coach for more than 20 years. His company, Culby Supply, has also been a major donor for several athletic and other school programs.
Coleman played his way to all-state, all-region and all-district honors in football and track in three seasons. His success continued at Carson-Newman where in 2013 he achieved All-America and All-South Atlantic Conference status. That season he led the NCAA Division II Eagles with 137 tackles, the sixth-highest total in school history. He also ranks 10th on the all-time list for tackles.
Daniels was an all-state, all-region and all-district selection in football and in 1991 won two state track championships, taking gold in the 100 and 200 dashes. When he graduated, Daniels — who went on to play for Virginia Tech and VMI — owned Burton single-season records for rushing yards (2,044) and touchdowns (26).
Henderson was a four-year member of the football team, including the 1951 regional champions, and made solid athletic contributions at Burton. However, he's being recognized more for his post-high school accomplishments. After graduation, he went on to Virginia then the UVA School of Medicine. He practiced radiology for more than 30 years, earned several professional awards and served on prestigious professional and educational boards. In 2015, Henderson was recognized as an outstanding alumnus of the UVA School of Medicine and he's established scholarships at, among others, Virginia-Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, Virginia, the UVA School of Medicine and Blue Ridge Community College. He also was instrumental in establishing a historical marker to be placed in Norton to recognize the 1951 state champion Little League baseball team.
UPCOMING CEREMONIES
After a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the J.I. Burton Hall of Fame will recognize its 2020 and 2021 classes on Saturday.
The 2020 class comprises David Hill, Dr. Preston Miller Jr., Mark Neeley and Kenny Stidham.
The 2021 inductees are Anthony Caruso, Major Griffey, Al Stecker and John Robert Stump.