KNOXVILLE — Forward Julian Phillips signed with the Tennessee men’s basketball team Monday, becoming the fourth high school All-American and seventh five-star prospect to join the Vols under coach Rick Barnes.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips is ranked as the nation’s No. 13 overall prospect by ESPN and Rivals and 18th by 247 Sports. The native of Blythewood, South Carolina, led Link Academy of Branson, Missouri, to a 33-2 record last season.
In the McDonald’s All-American game, Phillips had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting along with three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
"First of all, we love Julian and his family," Barnes said in a story on the UT website. "He has the type of character and humility that we value in our program. Basketball-wise, his versatility and ability to impact the game in so many different ways is special. Julian is a three-level scorer, which is extremely valuable in our system. Defensively, we're very excited about his combination of length and athleticism, as it enables him to effectively guard multiple positions. We expect Julian to blend into our current team nicely and make an immediate impact."
Phillips joins incoming guard B.J. Edwards as UT’s prep commitments in the 2022 class. Tyreke Key, a graduate transfer guard from Indiana State, also is heading to UT.
The prior five-star prospects to sign with the Vols under Barnes' leadership were Josiah-Jordan James, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.