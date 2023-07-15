BIG STONE GAP — Local golf fans will notice a lot of familiar names at the 92nd annual Lonesome Pine Men’s Invitational leaderboard.
Midway through the two-day tournament at Lonesome Pine Country Club, Evan Sturgill leads the championship field with his 6-under-par 65.
Sturgill, a University of Virginia graduate and one of five golfers to shoot under par in the first round, made birdie or better on four of his last five holes. An eagle on the par-5 14th hole helped Sturgill shoot 5 under on his back nine.
“I hit my driver about 145 yards and then hit a knockdown nine (iron) to about 15 feet from the pin,” Sturgill said.
Sturgill improved his first-day total by 10 strokes from last year’s Lonesome Pine Country Club Men’s Invitational. While he’d shot 67 on Day 1 in 2021 and then carded a 68 on Sunday last year, both tournaments featured course-record scores from other golfers. Chance Taylor holds the mark after firing a 60 in the 2022 event.
“I’ve played well, just need to put two rounds together this time,” Sturgill said.
CROWDED AT THE TOP
Tazewell native Garland Green shot 67 and was already 4 under when he turned, having started his day with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2. Four of his five birdies on Saturday came on par 4s, the last on No. 15 before he made par on three straight holes to end his day.
Johnson City native Chip Spratlin and Kingsport’s Brandon Worley were tied for third, having shot 2-under 69, and Dustin Davis carded a 1-under 70.
Three of Spratlin’s four birdies came on the front nine, though a couple of late bogeys hurt his score. Worley also overcame two straight bogeys to start his back nine, making birdie on the par-5 12th and 14th holes.
SENIORS
Robert England of Wise held a four-stroke advantage after the first day of Seniors Division play, shooting 3-under 68. Paul Clendenen (72) and Mike McCall (73) were the closest contenders.
Johnson City’s Pat Kenney was one stroke off the lead in the Super Seniors Division with his even-par 71. Bob Ross shot 70 to lead after Day 1.