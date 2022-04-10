Long live the “King of Stock Car Racing.”
Richard Petty was there at the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s still going strong today at 84 years old.
He is a minority owner in Petty GMS Racing, a team that has a legacy back to his family team, which father Lee raced at the very first Cup Series race in Charlotte in 1949.
They will field two cars, the No. 42 Chevrolet for driver Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones, in the Food City Dirt Race.
Petty made the No. 43 famous with a record 200 Cup Series wins and seven championships.
As far as dirt-track wins in the Cup Series, Lee Petty ranks No. 1 on the all-time list with 42 victories. Richard Petty won 30 times on the surface.
Of course, Richard Petty’s win in 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds was the last Cup Series race on dirt until Joey Logano’s victory in the 2021 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
What do you remember about racing on dirt?
Petty: “When my dad first started, it was all dirt. When I started, at least half the races were dirt and we ran dirt throughout the ‘60s. We were fortunate to win on dirt in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1970, which was the last dirt track race until they came to Bristol.
“Dirt is the groundwork for what NASCAR is now with the superspeedways and all that. If we hadn’t had the dirt tracks, we wouldn’t be here. It’s good to have a throwback and say we’re going to Bristol. It’s dirt and where NASCAR started. It makes me feel good that our history is not lost.”
What about the 43 car having some strong runs, including a third place at California?
Petty: ”It feels really good to have Erik running up front with the leaders. The problem so far is our luck has not been good. Time on the racetrack has been great. The problem is we’ve had too much time behind pit wall. If we can get our problems behind us, the rest of the year looks good.”
What do you think about the season so far with the new Next Gen cars?
Petty: “I think it’s made everybody a little bit closer. The back guys are not up front, but they’re closer to the front. The guys running in the middle are pushing the guys up front. If you look at the finishes so far, there’s some new names. The competition because of the new car is so much closer.
“Each track has been different because the cars have never been on the tracks. When we come to Bristol, we will have been on every type track that NASCAR runs. The new car gives everybody a better chance of finishing better, maybe not winning the race but going from 20th to 15th.”
You have half the records in the NASCAR record book — seven championships, 200 wins, 127 poles, 27 wins in a season. Is there one accomplishment that stands out?
Petty: “I never looked back at any of that. Each one of the events had to figure in the history part. Winning, losing, in between, it all had to be where you were getting at. People say the 200th win was most important. If you hadn’t won the first race, you wouldn’t have gotten there. One of the races you won or finished good in figured in the championships, it takes it all to make it work.”
What does Bristol Motor Speedway mean to the sport?
Petty: “It’s always been a big deal, even when it first opened. It was a little bit different. Then, they start started making a coliseum out of the thing and had 160,000 people show up.
“Now that they’re doing the dirt deal here, it rejuvenates the track. It’s exciting for the fans and it’s challenging for the drivers.”