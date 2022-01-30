Cyrus Fees has a voice heard around the world.
The 39-year-old Kingsport resident is well known to local Mixed Martial Arts fans as a ring announcer and commentator, but his reach extends far beyond the Tri-Cities. Fees calls action for combat sports throughout the world.
He is best known to those outside the area as a ring announcer for the Ultimate Fighting Championships Dana White’s Contender Series. Originally from Iowa, Fees was a big wrestling fan growing up and loved the theatrics of pro wrestling. He then made the transition into MMA.
Fees came to Northeast Tennessee to attend Tusculum and ended up staying here. His first MMA event was a show called “Cage Chaos” in Abingdon in 2008. His career started to take off once he started working with local fighter and promoter Casey Oxendine. They did a highly successful show, “MMA, Inside the Cage,” which helped him make the connections still used today.
Fees also served as a news anchor for WKPT-TV from 2011-12. He’s active in the community as part of the Johnson City Rotary and was featured in the The Business Journal’s "40 under Forty" list.
You’ve been around combat sports so much. Have you ever wanted to compete in the ring or cage?
“I always wanted to be a ring announcer or do something on TV. I fell in love with the ring announcing job and it steamrolled into some other stuff. I never had the interest of becoming a pro wrestler or MMA fighter. I let the big, burly guys do all of that.”
You’re so involved in MMA, but you said wrestling was your first love. Would you be interested if a major pro wrestling promotion called?
"For sure. I have a very big love of pro wrestling to this day. I don’t watch it as a closely as I did, but if I got an opportunity to do something for a WWE or AEW, I would find a way to make that work.”
What promotions have you worked with?
“I did a few small shows with Bellator and worked with PFL (Professional Fighting League) for a year. I’ve done a lot of overseas shows. That’s been my calling card. I’ve worked with EFC in South Africa for five, six years. I’ve worked with UAE Warriors and most recently Eagle." (The first show for the Eagle FC promotion, owned by Khabib Nurmagomedov, was Saturday in Miami.)
How did your opportunity with the UFC series come about?
“I had a run-in with Dana White early last year that went viral. He came to the UAE Warriors show I was working. He was looking for fighters, but I walked over to his table and said, ‘You also need to be looking for an announcer.’ It caught him off guard and made it to his YouTube show. That’s how I got introduced to him.
"I kept talking to him, had an open dialogue. I got to do three episodes of the Dana White Contender Series. I’m not officially with them (UFC), but I’m on the list where they can bring me up for a show. I know Bruce Buffer or Joe Martinez aren’t going anywhere soon. But I’m like the third-string announcer for them.”
What other things do you have going on?
“I have a podcast called ‘In This Corner with Cyrus Fees.’ We’ve interviewed Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, Cain Velasquez, a who’s who of MMA. I own two arcades, Vision Quest in the Mall at Johnson City and one in Knoxville. That keeps me busy enough.”