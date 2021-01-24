The NASCAR season is scheduled to begin Valentine’s Day with the Daytona 500.
Road-course fans should love the 2021 Cup Series schedule, which features seven of its 36 races on the winding circuits. Fans already love 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, again voted the Most Popular Driver.
There are several unknowns heading into the season, including whether the Food City Dirt Race is a spectacular date or a one-time-only novelty.
Without further ado, here are five of the major questions for the 2021 NASCAR season.
Who will be the championship four?
With NASCAR placing a larger emphasis on road-course racing, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. have to be considered the favorites.
Denny Hamlin — who won seven races, including his third Daytona 500, last season — is also a strong contender. Kevin Harvick surprised many, including myself, with a career-high nine wins in 2020. His chemistry with crew chief Rodney Childers works well in the format under which there aren’t many races with practice or qualifying.
However, Elliott emerges as the 2021 favorite.
He won the final two races of 2020 and is clearly NASCAR’s best road racer. Five of his 11 career wins have come on road courses, but Elliott has also proven to be well rounded after winning on the flat tracks of Martinsville and Phoenix. He has won on the Talladega restrictor-plate track and took the checkered flag in the All-Star Race held on Bristol’s high-banked short track.
He’s even strong on the intermediate tracks, particularly Charlotte, which bodes well for the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
After a disappointing 2020 season in which Busch won only one race, look for the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to come back more determined than ever. Adam Stevens, his crew chief when Busch won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019, has been replaced by Ben Beshore, formerly the team engineer for the 18 team.
Beshore spent the past two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which could actually be advantageous for Busch. The series has raced at Road America and on the Indianapolis road course, where Beshore’s notes could come in handy.
Logano could be the strongest of the Ford contingent. He got off to a blistering start in the 2020 season before the coronavirus pandemic halted action. When NASCAR resumed, his No. 22 Team Penske Ford took a little while to get back up to speed, but he was right behind Elliott at the end of the season.
Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, finished the season with five top-10 finishes — four of those were inside the top three and included a win at Kansas. He led 125 laps in the season finale at Phoenix before posting a third-place finish.
Truex benefits from the larger road-course presence. While Elliott has been “King of the Road” of late, Truex has been in his tire tracks in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Truex’s record includes two wins at Sonoma and one at Watkins Glen since 2017. He also was on his way to winning the first race on the Charlotte Roval before being spun by Jimmie Johnson on the final corner.
Truex struggled in 2020 after the departure of Cole Pearn as crew chief. After winning 23 races over the previous four seasons, Truex won only once in 2020, at Martinsville.
Who is the favorite to win rookie of the year honors?
Chase Briscoe is the clear favorite to give Stewart-Haas Racing its second straight rookie of the year award winner, following in the tire tracks of Cole Custer.
Briscoe, driving the No. 14, has only Anthony Alfredo in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford to contend with.
Clearly, Briscoe is a much more accomplished driver after winning nine Xfinity Series races last season. He’s in superior equipment and should have the award wrapped up before the season ends.
What is the dirt on Bristol?
This one actually leads to more questions. How successful will the Food City Dirt Race be? Will it be a one-time event or become an annual affair? Will dirt specialists like Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. or Christopher Bell dominate?
All are valid questions, though the first one may already have been partially answered; fans have bought all the available grandstand tickets.
If the racing is good and there is a positive reaction, then it could become an annual tradition.
As for the last question, it’s not a guarantee someone with an extensive dirt background will win. We saw the Prelude to the Dream exhibitions of years past, drivers like Kyle Busch who grew up racing on asphalt, adapt to a dirt surface quickly.
Will Bubba Wallace win a race?
The new 23XI Racing Team certainly has the resources and personnel for it to be a success. Recent history shows Furniture Row Racing winning a championship while working with Joe Gibbs Racing, so winning a race should be easy. Right?
Not necessarily, although a reasonable expectation should be to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs with all the sponsorship the team has acquired. Wallace could win a race, and not just at one of the restrictor-plate tracks. If the team hits on something at a place like California, Las Vegas or Michigan, he definitely could win.
Who will be the first driver to win his first race?
Bell is like Wallace, someone with the resources to win and also something to prove. One of the top drivers in the smaller midget cars and a success in the Xfinity Series, Bell struggled in his first season at the Cup Series level, finishing 20th in the points standings.
However, he scored a season- best third at Texas near the end of the season and now he’s moved from the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota to the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
The other driver with the best shot appears to be Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Reddick finished as the runner-up to teammate Austin Dillon at the first Texas race, the two-time Xfinity Series champion seeming to have adapted to the Cup cars quicker than most.