JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s 2021 volleyball schedule includes five Power Five conference opponents.
ETSU will face Texas Tech, North Carolina State and Tennessee in the season-opening Tennessee Classic, set for Aug. 27-28 in Knoxville.
The Bucs also are slated for a Sept. 17-18 tournament at Clemson, the Big Orange Bash, in which where they will take on the host school and Rutgers to round out their Power Five docket. Coach Benavia Jenkins’ squad also meets UNC Asheville in Big Orange play.
After playing their first 11 matches on the road, the Bucs return to Johnson City for their home and Southern Conference opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 24. One day later, UNC Greensboro invades Brooks Gym.
ETSU is set to play 27 regular-season matches.
The SoCon tournament is Nov. 19-21 in Birmingham, Ala.