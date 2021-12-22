Jeff Fisher is no longer being considered for the East Tennessee State football coaching position, sources have confirmed.
Fisher, the former Tennessee Titans and Rams head coach, had interviewed for the job to replace the retired Randy Sanders. Having his name connected with the position caused quite a stir around the country, but he apparently is no longer part of the conversation.
The reason for his removal from consideration is unknown.
Meanwhile, Virginia Military Institute head coach Scott Wachenheim and former Delaware head coach Danny Rocco's names have been mentioned in connection with the job. They would join a field that is said to include ETSU defensive coordinator Billy Taylor, North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles.
Wachenheim led VMI to a 6-2 record, the Southern Conference championship and a Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance during the spring season. He was chosen as the FCS national coach of the year as well as the SoCon coach of the year.
The Keydets were in the hunt to repeat their conference title last month until they closed the season with three consecutive losses, including one to eventual champion ETSU. That left them 6-5.
Wachenheim has been at VMI for seven seasons and has a record of 23-52.
Rocco had been a head coach on the FCS level for the past 16 years before being fired from Delaware in November. His record at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware is 125-65. He has taken Richmond and Delaware to the FCS semifinals.
Rocco's dismissal came less than six months after he was chosen as the Colonial Athletic Association coach of the year during a 7-1 spring season. His team was 5-6 this fall and the school's administration said it had higher expectations.
Sanders retired two days after the Bucs lost to North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals. ETSU finished the season 11-2 and won the Southern Conference championship.
ETSU has been conducting a national search since with hopes of announcing a new coach as soon as possible.